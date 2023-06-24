Tan France Teases His Dream Closet in His New Home: ‘It’s Something I’ve Never Seen Done Before’ (Exclusive)

If you could look into anyone’s closet, whose would it be? If you answered Tan France, you’re in luck.

The Next in Fashion host is building his dream house in Salt Lake City, Utah, and that includes his dream closet. France, 40, is documenting the project in a new show for Condé Nast, and he tells PEOPLE exclusively that the closet is a work of art.

“I have one of the most beautiful closets you will ever see in your entire life that is being built right now,” France says. “It’s something I’ve never seen done before.”

France describes his style in the new “dream home” as “bougie grandma,” noting that he is going for a more antique, floral vibe. This closet, however, has a design of its own, he divulges.

“I’ve never said this publicly before because it’s supposed to be a secret,” France quips, before revealing his inspiration. “It is a mashup of Indian or South Asian and Western, so I don't know how much you basically can imagine of Indian or South Asian architecture, but it's very ornate. And so it basically looks like you stepped into a South Asian palace — gorgeous, really colorful, but just so chic.”

The Queer Eye star’s current Salt Lake City home, which he and his husband, Rob, bought in 2017, features a closet that takes up “the whole top floor of the house,” but France says this new closet is “at least double the size,” covering around 1,000 square feet of space.

“It's next level — and it's very large,” the Netflix star says, adding that it’s “one of two.”

“To be fair, I know it’s excessive. I know that a lot of people will say, ‘That's a lot, Tan, considering the state of the world.’ It's my job.”

The new home is being built for their growing family. The designer and his artist husband have two children together: Ismail, 2, and newborn Isaac. In May, the couple announced the birth of their second son in an Instagram post.

The caption read: “Welcome baby boy #2, Isaac France, born this past weekend. He completes our little family perfectly. And a huge thank you to our incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give.”

The comments were filled with words of support as Queer Eye co-stars expressed their joy for the family for four.

“So happy for the world to meet your new beautiful baby!!! What a blessed family! ❤️” Karamo Brown wrote.

“Awee Tannay!!!! Cutest family ❤️❤️❤️” commented Jonathan Van Ness.

Bobby Berk said: “My babies havin babies 😍😍😍😍”