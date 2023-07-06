Tan France Says Son Is ‘Obsessed’ with Trucks, Jokes He Somehow ‘Raised a Very Masculine Child’ (Exclusive)

Tan France is giving us a glimpse into life as a dad to his almost 2-year-old son, Ismail.

The Queer Eye star, 40, who shares two sons with husband Rob, tells PEOPLE exclusively that his older son is taking over the house. The family is currently building their dream home in Utah, and although France says much of it is for the kids, he hopes their toys stay in the playroom.

“Let me tell you, these two gay men have managed to raise a very masculine child who's only about trucks,” France quips. “He is all about monster trucks, and so I'm constantly stepping on damn monster trucks. Do I like monster trucks? Hate them.”

He adds: “But my house is now full of boy things because he's obsessed.”

France also reveals that Ismail hit his “terrible twos” weeks after bringing home newborn Isaac in May, so adapting to life as a father of two has been a whirlwind.

“Just overnight, something happened — we were like, ‘Who is this guy?’ ” France says with a laugh. “He just decided that he had an opinion on everything. And then at the same time, my baby — the first week or so, babies, they kind of just are a blob you feed — three weeks in, they start to wake up the world, they start to cry more. They're a little more dramatic.”

Still, the Next in Fashion co-host says fatherhood is “magical,” and divulges that he's putting a special feature into the new home between the boys’ rooms.

"I wanted to carve out a space that will have, basically, a little mouse house in it,” France explains. “So it's got a little roof and it's got this light insert that you can change up the seasons. And there’s three little mice in there.”

He says the first theme is inspired by Ismail’s favorite book at the moment, “Goodnight Moon,” and shares that the little house "really is for the kids to be excited thinking, ‘What are the mice doing today?’”

When France first announced that he and Rob were going to be parents with Ismail, who was born in July 2021, he expressed it was always a dream of his to be a dad.

"So happy to finally share that WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!," he shared on Instagram ahead of the arrival of Ismail. "No, I'm not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we've wanted for Soooo many years."

"Our hearts are so full right now,” France continued. “I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love."

