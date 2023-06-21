Tan France Curates Collection of Home Decor in Auction with 1stDibs — and Prices Start Below $100! (Exclusive)

Fans of Tan France can now furnish their homes and pepper their personal style with pieces chosen by the Netflix star.

The Queer Eye personality, 40, has launched a collection of items — from jewelry and furniture to art and home decor — in partnership with online marketplace 1stDibs that will be up for auction starting today through the next two weeks. France tells PEOPLE exclusively that he hand-picked his favorite antique pieces to curate a collection his fans would love.

“I've been a fan of 1stDibs for a heck of a long time,” France says. “I can't imagine why there would be anyone who wasn’t a fan. Their products are amazing. And I'm very much into so many of the things that they represent — interior design, antiques in particular. I love jewelry. I love clothes, vintage. So for me it's been a one-stop-shop for a while.”

Instead of trying to follow a theme when choosing the items for the auction, he says he approached the process like he was just shopping for multiple people with different tastes and budgets. A major plus? The high-end auction pieces start at under $100.



1stDibs

“Initially I was thinking, ‘Oh, yeah, I'll curate like many collections of things that might work together with a space, or an outfit that might work together,” France explains. “However, I don't shop like that ever. I will find it that I love, and I just think about if it will work in my closet, with everything I've got in my home, just with everything I've got.”

He adds: “I don't like to be spoon-fed what something should be. I like to think about how I can bring that into my world. And so everything is very uniquely individual and I wanted to try and target so many different kinds of people, thinking, ‘Okay, this kind of person won’t like this but maybe they’ll love this.’”

France, who is currently building his dream house in Salt Lake City with his husband Rob, says their style is “bougie grandma” and he loves “florals” and items that don’t look “super new." He's even using 1stDibs to decorate the new space.

The Next in Fashion host also tells PEOPLE that he loves a “maximalist” look, but still, he doesn’t subscribe to just one design preference.

“If I were to, for example, live in LA, or Malibu or anywhere like that, even New York, I think my style would be very different — my interior style particularly would be very different,” he says. “I would want modern because that feels appropriate for that. However, I'm from England, and I now live in Utah in Salt Lake City.”

1stDibs

“It doesn’t feel in keeping with Utah to create a super modern space, so I wanted to tackle the other part of my brain which is very grandma,” he adds with a laugh.

While his home is still in the building process, he says it's “almost finished" and, so far, he has purchased 1stDibs sconces, barstools and tables as he brings his vision to life.

The designer and his artist husband will be moving into their new home as a family of four after welcoming their second son, Isaac, just last month.

He recently posted the sweet announcement on Instagram.

“Welcome baby boy #2, Isaac France, born this past weekend. He completes our little family perfectly," he wrote. "And a huge thank you to our incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give.”

France's limited-run auction on 1stDibs launches June 21 and runs for two weeks or until supplies last.