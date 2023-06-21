Tan France Curates Collection of Home Decor in Auction with 1stDibs — and Prices Start Below $100! (Exclusive)

The 'Next in Fashion' host tells PEOPLE the offerings, which also include fashion items, feature his own "maximalist" and "bougie grandma” style

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 08:00AM EDT
Tan France 1stDibs Collection
Photo:

Joe Maher/WireImage; 1stDibs

Fans of Tan France can now furnish their homes and pepper their personal style with pieces chosen by the Netflix star.

The Queer Eye personality, 40, has launched a collection of items — from jewelry and furniture to art and home decor — in partnership with online marketplace 1stDibs that will be up for auction starting today through the next two weeks. France tells PEOPLE exclusively that he hand-picked his favorite antique pieces to curate a collection his fans would love.

“I've been a fan of 1stDibs for a heck of a long time,” France says. “I can't imagine why there would be anyone who wasn’t a fan. Their products are amazing. And I'm very much into so many of the things that they represent — interior design, antiques in particular. I love jewelry. I love clothes, vintage. So for me it's been a one-stop-shop for a while.”

Instead of trying to follow a theme when choosing the items for the auction, he says he approached the process like he was just shopping for multiple people with different tastes and budgets. A major plus? The high-end auction pieces start at under $100.

Tan France 1stDibs Collection

1stDibs

“Initially I was thinking, ‘Oh, yeah, I'll curate like many collections of things that might work together with a space, or an outfit that might work together,” France explains. “However, I don't shop like that ever. I will find it that I love, and I just think about if it will work in my closet, with everything I've got in my home, just with everything I've got.”

He adds: “I don't like to be spoon-fed what something should be. I like to think about how I can bring that into my world. And so everything is very uniquely individual and I wanted to try and target so many different kinds of people, thinking, ‘Okay, this kind of person won’t like this but maybe they’ll love this.’”

France, who is currently building his dream house in Salt Lake City with his husband Rob, says their style is “bougie grandma” and he loves “florals” and items that don’t look “super new." He's even using 1stDibs to decorate the new space.

The Next in Fashion host also tells PEOPLE that he loves a “maximalist” look, but still, he doesn’t subscribe to just one design preference.

“If I were to, for example, live in LA, or Malibu or anywhere like that, even New York, I think my style would be very different — my interior style particularly would be very different,” he says. “I would want modern because that feels appropriate for that. However, I'm from England, and I now live in Utah in Salt Lake City.”

Tan France 1stDibs Collection

1stDibs

“It doesn’t feel in keeping with Utah to create a super modern space, so I wanted to tackle the other part of my brain which is very grandma,” he adds with a laugh.

While his home is still in the building process, he says it's “almost finished" and, so far, he has purchased 1stDibs sconces, barstools and tables as he brings his vision to life.

The designer and his artist husband will be moving into their new home as a family of four after welcoming their second son, Isaac, just last month. 

He recently posted the sweet announcement on Instagram.

“Welcome baby boy #2, Isaac France, born this past weekend. He completes our little family perfectly," he wrote. "And a huge thank you to our incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give.”

France's limited-run auction on 1stDibs launches June 21 and runs for two weeks or until supplies last.

Related Articles
Amazon Prime Day Grelife Tower Fan
This ‘Quiet’ Oscillating Tower Fan That Blows ‘Very Cold Air’ Is on Sale at Amazon Today
G Flip Comments Hot AF on Partner Chrishell Stauseâs Unfiltered Selfie: Instagram vs. Reality;
G Flip Comments 'Hot AF' on Partner Chrishell Stause's Unfiltered Selfie: 'Instagram vs. Reality'
Margot Robbie Shows Off the Barbie Dreamhouse
Margot Robbie Shows Off the Barbie Dreamhouse — Complete with Waterless Pool, Hot Pink Kitchen and Large Slide
Amazon Memory Foam Bath Mat Sale Tout
Shoppers Can't Stop Adding This ‘Soft' and ‘Plush’ Memory Foam Bath Mat to Their Carts
Amazon Yeedi vac x Robot Vacuum
This Robot Vacuum That ‘Does Not Miss a Spot’ Is 60% Off Today
Drew & Jonathan Scott with Derek & Julianne Hough during demolition, as seen on Celebrity IOU.
WATCH: Derek and Julianne Hough Have a Dance-Off with Drew and Jonathan Scott on 'Celebrity IOU' (Exclusive)
Country Music Superstar Jo Dee Messina Lists South Atlanta Home on the Market for $3 million
Jo Dee Messina's South Atlanta Home Hits the Market for $3 Million
Handheld Fan tout
This Handheld Fan That ‘Packs a Punch’ Will Keep You Cool While on the Go — and It’s as Little as $11 at Amazon
Alpine Corporation Bistro Set Tout
Shoppers Say This Outdoor Bistro Set ‘Brightens Up’ Their Patios — and It’s on Sale for 45% Off at Amazon
Lamar Odom
Lamar Odom Suing Former Manager He Says Forged Signature to Take Ownership of His House
Kerry Washington NYC Home Renovation
Kerry Washington Shows Off Her Apartment in Her 'Hometown' of New York City (Exclusive)
Sandra Lee
Sandra Lee Spotted Back at Beloved Former New York Home She Tearfully Sold in 2020 (Exclusive)
Nordstrom Rack Bedding Sale Tout
Nordstrom Rack Has Tons of Bedding on Sale Right Now — Save Up to 76% on Parachute, Barefoot Dreams, and More
Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill Tout
The Best Electric Grill We Tested Is on Sale at Amazon Ahead of the Start of Summer
Home in a Heartbeat with Galey Alix
Galey Alix on How Anorexia and Bulimia Turned Her Life Upside Down: 'I No Longer Keep It a Secret' (Exclusive)
Chrishell Stause attends the SiriusXM Studios Interview with Chrishell Stause and G Flip at SiriusXM Studios on May 25, 2023
Chrishell Stause Reveals Why She Changed Her Name to Feel More ‘Comfortable’