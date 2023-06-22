Tan France is welcoming everyone into his dream house!

The Queer Eye star, 40, bought a plot of land in Salt Lake City in 2021 to build a home and recently revealed that he has been documenting the building process in a new show for Condé Nast. France told PEOPLE exclusively that he is excited for fans to see his "dream home" in his "dream location" come to life.

"I wanted to share the progress every step of the way," France said, adding: "[I am] building my dream home from the ground up, and I design it myself. So you get to see every little decision I make for the house."

The show, called Home at Last, is a collaboration with Architectural Digest and Vogue and will follow France — who recently welcomed his second son Isaac with husband Rob — on his years-long journey to create the perfect home, which he said is a reminder of how far he has come in his life.

Growing up as an immigrant child in England living in "government housing," the Next in Fashion host said he never imagined he would make it to this point.

"My family sees what I'm doing now — it is mind-blowing. Like, this happens generations upon generations after we emigrate, we emigrate, then they emigrate, but somehow we've managed to bypass it very quickly and create a dream home and that's not lost on me," he said.

France added that getting to build his dream house brings him so much gratitude and that going on the journey with his family and sharing it with the world makes it even better.

"I still am completely blown over by it. I'm still so grateful thinking, 'I can't believe that after how hard life was as a kid, what it has become.' It makes me even more grateful."

France said his interior design style is "bougie grandma," and explained that if he lived in Los Angeles or New York, his "style would be very different" — probably modern — but in Utah, he wants the new house to have some glamour.

"I like something that feels a little maximalists, a lot of floral," he said. "I love something that feels aged, not super brand new."

France's fans will have to wait and see the specifics of the house, but the designer teased that he made sure one room in his new home looked "extra beautiful."

"For the living room, because it's the shared space, we wanted it to look gorgeous," France said.

The designer told PEOPLE he decided on a big velvet sofa for the new family room, noting that a good sofa is the foundation of a home. In his current SLC house, which he and his husband purchased in 2017, France said, "what we designed the house around" was a 10-foot couch that he and his family could all fit on.

"The idea of the sofa will dictate the rest of the room," France said. "I really think it sets the tone for what your life will be like in that home."

The dream house will also feature a playroom for son Ismail, 2, and newborn Isaac with six-inch-high baseboards, an "ornate" closet, and a view of the Utah mountains, France said.