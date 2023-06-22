Tan France Is Documenting the Creation of His Dream House in New Show — 'You Get to See Every Little Decision' (Exclusive)

The 'Queer Eye' star purchased the plot of land the home will stand on in 2021 and says the house is "almost" finished

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 12:03PM EDT
Tan France
Photo:

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Tan France is welcoming everyone into his dream house!

The Queer Eye star, 40, bought a plot of land in Salt Lake City in 2021 to build a home and recently revealed that he has been documenting the building process in a new show for Condé Nast. France told PEOPLE exclusively that he is excited for fans to see his "dream home" in his "dream location" come to life.

"I wanted to share the progress every step of the way," France said, adding: "[I am] building my dream home from the ground up, and I design it myself. So you get to see every little decision I make for the house."

The show, called Home at Last, is a collaboration with Architectural Digest and Vogue and will follow France — who recently welcomed his second son Isaac with husband Rob — on his years-long journey to create the perfect home, which he said is a reminder of how far he has come in his life. 

Tan France/Instagram

Tan France/Instagram

Growing up as an immigrant child in England living in "government housing," the Next in Fashion host said he never imagined he would make it to this point.

"My family sees what I'm doing now — it is mind-blowing. Like, this happens generations upon generations after we emigrate, we emigrate, then they emigrate, but somehow we've managed to bypass it very quickly and create a dream home and that's not lost on me," he said.

France added that getting to build his dream house brings him so much gratitude and that going on the journey with his family and sharing it with the world makes it even better.

"I still am completely blown over by it. I'm still so grateful thinking, 'I can't believe that after how hard life was as a kid, what it has become.' It makes me even more grateful."

Tan France and Rob France

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

France said his interior design style is "bougie grandma," and explained that if he lived in Los Angeles or New York, his "style would be very different" — probably modern — but in Utah, he wants the new house to have some glamour.

"I like something that feels a little maximalists, a lot of floral," he said. "I love something that feels aged, not super brand new."

France's fans will have to wait and see the specifics of the house, but the designer teased that he made sure one room in his new home looked "extra beautiful."

"For the living room, because it's the shared space, we wanted it to look gorgeous," France said. 

The designer told PEOPLE he decided on a big velvet sofa for the new family room, noting that a good sofa is the foundation of a home. In his current SLC house, which he and his husband purchased in 2017, France said, "what we designed the house around" was a 10-foot couch that he and his family could all fit on. 

"The idea of the sofa will dictate the rest of the room," France said. "I really think it sets the tone for what your life will be like in that home."

Tan France/Instagram

Tan France/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The dream house will also feature a playroom for son Ismail, 2, and newborn Isaac with six-inch-high baseboards, an "ornate" closet, and a view of the Utah mountains, France said.

Related Articles
Tan France 1stDibs Collection
Tan France Curates Collection of Home Decor in Auction with 1stDibs — and Prices Start Below $100! (Exclusive)
Tan France Welcomes Baby #2/
Tan France Welcomes Baby Son Isaac: ‘He Completes Our Little Family Perfectly’
Tan France and Rob France with their son
Tan France and Husband Rob Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Over the Moon' (Exclusive)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Tan France at the Gold Gala by Gold House held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on May 6, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
Tan France Says Son Ismail Will 'Get the Shock of His Life' When Baby Sibling Is Born (Exclusive)
Gabrielle Union-Wade, Celebs Vacation Gallery
Gabrielle Union Enjoys a Majestic Horse Ride at the Pyramids in Egypt, Plus More Celebs on Vacation!
tina turner Steinfels estate
Inside the $76 Million Switzerland Home Where Tina Turner Spent Her Peaceful Final Years with Erwin Bach
Barbara Walters' apartment for sale
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
Tan France reveals Nursery and new collection with Nestig
Tan France Says He's Become 'Much More Emotional' Since Welcoming Son: 'I Miss Him All the Time'
Tan France and Express
Tan France Dishes on the Style Trends He Wants to See This Summer: 'Celebrating Tailoring' (Exclusive)
THE GENTLE ART OF SWEDISH DEATH CLEANING -- Season: 1 -- Pictured: (l-r) Katarina Blöm, Johan Svenson, Ella Engström -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Peacock)
What Is Swedish Death Cleaning? The Trending Organization Method Isn't as Morbid as It Sounds
Queer Eye. (L to R) Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness in Season 6 of Queer Eye.
Antoni Porowski Jokes 'Queer Eye' Stars Have 'Chosen Family Boy Band Syndrome' from Trailer Sharing (Exclusive)
Property-Brothers-Habitat-for-Humanity
Drew and Jonathan Scott Celebrate Their 45th Birthday by Giving Back in a Big Way (Exclusive)
Kevin Frazier Home Renovation
'ET' Host Kevin Frazier Transformed His Joshua Tree Home Into a Desert Oasis — See Inside [Exclusive]
Ant Anstead House for Sale
Ant Anstead Quietly Sold O.C. Home Amid a 'Change in My Personal Life I'm Really Pleased About' (Exclusive)
Tarek El Moussa
Tarek El Moussa Reflects on Home Renovation Journey Ahead of New Show: 'Grateful for Every Moment'
Kat Von D House 357 lorraine
Kat Von D Finally Sells Her L.A. Mansion with a Blood-Red Pool for $7.8 Million — See Inside!