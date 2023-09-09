All About Tamron Hall's Season 5 Talk Show Style from the Host Herself (Exclusive)

Daytime talk show Tamron Hall returned for a fifth season on September 5, and in the iconic words of Hall herself: “Tam Fam, are you ready?”

The veteran journalist serves as both host and executive producer of the nationally syndicated show, which debuted in 2019 and last season averaged 1.1 million viewers each day. (Visit tamronhallshow.com for local air times and stations follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.)

Hall’s conversations with guests deliver motivating, moving, must-see moments. Her loyal Tam Fam is also captivated by her eye-catching fashion. And this season, Hall is sharing highlights of her outfits each week exclusively with PEOPLE.

“I love challenging the status quo with fashion,” Hall tells PEOPLE. “My style doesn’t fit into an age box, a ‘this is what I am supposed to wear’ box, or a ‘this is how women on TV in daytime dress box.’”

As for what to expect this year, Hall says season five “represents freedom. I am free to wear what I feel comfortable wearing. Maxi dress to mini. We get to determine our individual fashion journey. I love that energy. I love when I see other people, especially women, own their personal look. It inspires me.”

“This is our season to have even more fun with fashion. No rules, no restrictions. It’s part of the story, so let’s talk about it.”