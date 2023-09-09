Lifestyle Style All About Tamron Hall's Season 5 Talk Show Style from the Host Herself (Exclusive) “I love challenging the status quo with fashion,” Hall tells PEOPLE" of her eye-catching on-air style By Staff Author Published on September 9, 2023 12:00PM EDT Trending Videos Daytime talk show Tamron Hall returned for a fifth season on September 5, and in the iconic words of Hall herself: “Tam Fam, are you ready?” The veteran journalist serves as both host and executive producer of the nationally syndicated show, which debuted in 2019 and last season averaged 1.1 million viewers each day. (Visit tamronhallshow.com for local air times and stations follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.) Hall’s conversations with guests deliver motivating, moving, must-see moments. Her loyal Tam Fam is also captivated by her eye-catching fashion. And this season, Hall is sharing highlights of her outfits each week exclusively with PEOPLE. “I love challenging the status quo with fashion,” Hall tells PEOPLE. “My style doesn’t fit into an age box, a ‘this is what I am supposed to wear’ box, or a ‘this is how women on TV in daytime dress box.’” As for what to expect this year, Hall says season five “represents freedom. I am free to wear what I feel comfortable wearing. Maxi dress to mini. We get to determine our individual fashion journey. I love that energy. I love when I see other people, especially women, own their personal look. It inspires me.” “This is our season to have even more fun with fashion. No rules, no restrictions. It’s part of the story, so let’s talk about it.” 01 of 04 Fit for Kickoff Tamron Hall on the set of her nationally syndicated daytime talk show. Courtesy of Tamron Hall For the start of season five, Hall wore a jersey with a special meaning. “We had a custom two-piece look for our premiere created by an award-winning designer from our Let's Be Free show, Domino. He created this fun sporty look with the number five inspired by my team the Tam Fam.” Her earrings—clear lucite hoops with rhinestones—are Alexis Bittar, “who I've been wearing for a very long time,” Hall adds. “It's beautiful jewelry. Fun and versatile.” A silver JLANI "5" charm with clear rhinestones (on a silver necklace) completed her look. 02 of 04 Bring on the Barbiecore Tamron Hall on the set of her nationally syndicated daytime talk show. Courtesy of Tamron Hall For the last decade, Hall has collaborated with stylist Eric Niemand. The two have worked together on some of her most memorable looks, among them when Hall hosted the Oscars red carpet in 2020, and her first red carpet after her dear friend Prince’s death. This season, the fashion aficionado weren’t going to let one of the biggest pop culture and fashion moments of 2023 pass them by. “We went all out and splurged on this pink number for our Barbie/Bey-Hive/Swiftie celebration.” Hall paired the fuchsia-and-white cotton tweed Oscar De La Renta dress and Alessandra Rich crystal flower earrings with Gianvito Rossi silver shoes “that I think I've owned for 10 years!" 03 of 04 Sunshine Daydream Tamron Hall on the set of her nationally syndicated daytime talk show. Courtesy of Tamron Hall Hall brightened up her N.Y.C studio in this Sergio Hudson number. The award-winning designer is also “a celebrity favorite,” Hall explains. “He has been worn by Beyoncé, Keke Palmer, Michelle Obama, JLo and Blake Lively.” 04 of 04 From the Archives Tamron Hall on the set of her nationally syndicated daytime talk show. Courtesy of Tamron Hall Hall gets down to business in an Alicia + Olivia top, Stella McCartney skirt and earrings are by Dazzle Jewelry & Co. The boots — Christian Louboutin — are her own. Stylist Niemand and Hall are known for pulling clothes from a myriad of sources, including from Hall's closet. “We upcycle and recycle — that is important,” says Hall. “We did our promo shoot for this season and most of the looks were from my closet and a few pieces were worn in season one. A lot of shoes are, shall I say, vintage. That’s the cool way to say older than 10 years. I was not raised in a world where you wear things once and toss it away. I was taught to find a way to rock it again and again.”