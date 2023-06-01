Tamron Hall Recalls Getting a 'Sign' from Late Friend Prince That Spurred Her Forward

Tamron Hall once got a message from her late friend Prince from beyond the grave.

While speaking to TikToker Gabby Berstein on a recent episode of Tamron Hall, the 52-year-old talk show host recalled how she unexpectedly received an email from the “Purple Rain” singer when she was going through a tough time in her career.

“I am a believer in signs, absolutely,” Hall began, explaining that she would frequently see messages from her guides. “Inevitably, there would be a sign that would pop up at different points in my life.”

She continued, “When I was starting this show, I was feeling really insecure. I had just been let go. I’ve worked since I was 14, been fired once publicly, how embarrassing is that?”

The Today show alum had been in a dark place when she checked her inbox and found a message she had missed from over a year ago. It had been labeled as “VIP” for her celebrity contacts.

“It was a note from Prince and he had passed away and it said, ‘Why are you waiting on them, you can do it yourself,’” Hall recalled, which triggered a reaction of awe from her audience.

“I was always hesitant to share that story,” she said, admitting she didn’t want her viewers to think “Tamron Hall’s gone there.”

While some fans may question the validity of her story, the Emmy Winner assured fans, “It’s true. I don’t know how I missed that email and it had been sent a year before and it popped up.”

Prince died unexpectedly in his Paisley Park, Minnesota home on April 21, 2016. His cause of death was later confirmed as accidental overdose.

In May 2016, Hall opened up about the short hiatus she took from Today following the sad news of her self-proclaimed “best friend.”

“It was a tough week,” she admitted at the time, before thanking fans for “all of the great emails and outpouring on social media.”

“I would be lying to you if I said I was 100 percent myself. I’m not. This is an ongoing situation,” Hall continued. “We spoke just two days before he passed away and all of the developments that came out have just made me question a lot of things about life.”

BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images; Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

The television personality previously opened up about one of her fondest moments with the "Kiss" singer.

“One of my favorite memories was one time Prince picked me up and said we were going to Michael Jordan‘s birthday party,” Hall told PEOPLE. “We get to this venue and enter in through a side door. There was this room filled with beautiful flowers.”

Confused, Hall asked Prince where the party was.

“Well, Prince laughs and turns to Damaris Lewis, a member of the band and a very close friend, smiles and says, ‘She has no idea where she is!'” she remembered. “So he takes my hand and leads me through a door that opens up to a stage and all of a sudden a guitar appears and his entire band is there.”

