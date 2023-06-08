Tamra Judge Says Her Relationship with Estranged Daughter Sidney Is 'Good': Things Are 'Nice'

Tamra Judge’s relationship with her estranged daughter Sidney Barney appears to be on the mend.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 55, discussed where she and her daughter currently stand during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday.

Asked how her relationship with Sidney is, Judge said, “Good. I actually saw her at Sophia’s graduation and things were nice.”

The reality star shares daughters Sidney, 24, and Sophia, 17, plus son Spencer Barney, 22, with ex-husband Simon Barney. She is also mom to eldest son Ryan Vieth, 37, from a previous relationship.

Judge, now married to Eddie Judge, was one proud mom when she celebrated Sophia’s high school graduation last week. On June 1, she shared a series of snapshots and clips of Sophia’s big day on her Instagram Story, as well as a video on her main grid.

The video showed the graduation ceremony taking place on Sophia’s high school’s football field, with groups of proud parents gathered and Sophia accepting her diploma while wearing a cap and gown onstage.



"She did it! So proud of you Sophia ❤️ #classof2023 #graduation #mygirl,” Judge captioned the post. RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson, who guest stars on season 17 of the Bravo series, commented, “Woo hoo!! Congratulations ❤️.”



Judge has been working to rebuild her strained relationship with Sophia’s elder sister Sidney for years. The pair’s relationship fell apart soon after Judge and Sidney’s father Simon divorced in 2011. Their contentious divorce sparked a custody battle, and in the years that followed, Judge and Sidney stopped communicating entirely, as did Simon and son Spencer.

Though Judge and Simon were legally granted equal custody of their three children upon their split, Judge relinquished custody of Sidney to Simon after their daughter opted to live with him full time.

Things appeared to be on the mend between the two in 2017, when they reunited at Sidney’s high-school graduation.



Tamra Judge and daughter Sidney in 2013.

But months later, that August, Sidney called out her mom in a lengthy rant on Facebook and criticized her for, among other things, making their reunion public, even though she said she asked her not to.

“Not even two weeks after I graduated she posted a photo of me and shared it with her one million followers knowing that it would get picked up by the press," Sidney wrote in the post.

She added, "The one thing I asked and have been asking for 4 years now has been to not talk about me because I don’t want to be in the spotlight."

In 2020, Judge said Simon’s diagnosis of stage 3 throat cancer had brought the family closer together and changed everyone’s perspective. Both exes said that everyone was now speaking again, while Simon said his contact with Judge’s son Ryan had increased.

"The kids were split after the divorce and chose sides but, at the end of the day, none of that matters,” Judge told PEOPLE at the time. "All we have to do is rally together to make it through this."

Judge made a dramatic return to RHOC for season 17 on Wednesday after a three-year absence. She was admittedly fired from the show ahead of season 15 in January 2020.



In preview footage for the upcoming season, Judge is seen clashing with her fellow housewives, including Shannon Storms Beador and Heather Dubrow.

“You can say whatever you want, Shannon,” she said. “You’re a f---ing liar and you’re a drunk.”

“I don’t miss this,” admitted Beador, 59.

The drama-filled clip concluded with Judge dramatically dropping a cocktail glass as she called Dubrow, 54, “a fake friend.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 airs Wednesdays on Bravo.