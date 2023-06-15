Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage with Turks and Caicos Getaway

Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge hit a milestone on Thursday: 10 years of marriage.

The Real Housewives of Orange County stars — who wed on June 15, 2013 — celebrated a decade together with a romantic getaway to Turks and Caicos, as well as a series of loving Instagram posts.

"Happy anniversary," Tamra, 55, wrote on her Instagram Story, captioning a photo of her and her husband posing from their vacation in their bathing suits, hats and sunglasses.

Eddie, 50, also posted a video with footage of their Orange County "I dos," held at the St. Regis Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California. The nuptials were filmed by Bravo cameras for Tamra's OC Wedding special.

"Mom: Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, and it keeps no record of wrongs." he captioned the clip, simply.

"Love you baby ❤️," commented Tamra.

Eddie Judge and Tamra Judge. Instagram/tamrajudge

Back in December, Tamra opened up to PEOPLE about her bond with Eddie.

"We're best friends," she said. "We do a lot together and we have a lot of fun. Work out together. Cook together. We're going dirt bike riding together right now."

She continued, "We have a lot of the same interests. He doesn't bug me yet. He's a keeper."

The pair are co-owners of Vena CBD, and spent over 9 years running a gym together called CUT Fitness. Tamra shares daughters Sidney, 24, and Sophia, 17, plus son Spencer Barney, 22, with ex-husband Simon Barney. She is also mom to eldest son Ryan Vieth, 37, from a previous relationship.

Asked her favorite memory from their special day, Tamra recalled it was when they had a quiet moment following their first kiss as husband and wife.

"After we got married and the wedding planner took us into the ballroom where our reception was going to go down and we had not seen it yet, it was just me and Eddie and the cameras were there but we did our first dance all by ourselves," she remembered. "Amongst all the craziness of guests and camera crews and being pulled in every direction, it was just like our moment. A moment away."

Tamra recently returned to RHOC after being fired from the show ahead of its 15th season.

"The judge is back and drama is in session," she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, announcing her return for season 17.

She first joined RHOC during its third season in 2007, and was a mainstay on the show for the next 12 seasons before announcing her exit in January 2020.

Despite the abrupt departure, Judge said she was happy to return to the series. "Of course I wanted it!" she said at BravoCon in October. "I still don't know why I was fired!"

