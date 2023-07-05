Tamra Judge Adopts Dog One Year After Beloved Pit Bull's Death: 'No Better Way to Honor Bronx'

Tamra Judge has welcomed a new addition to her family.

On July 4, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 55, announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Eddie Judge adopted a 6-month-old pit bull puppy from the Mission Viejo Animal Services Center a year after the death of their beloved pit bull Bronx.

"A year ago today, we were making plans to say Good-bye to Bronx after 14 years," the reality star wrote on social media. "The morning of July 4th still hurts to the bone. Last Friday @eddiejudge said to me 'babe I'm ready, let's go to the shelter and look at dogs,' adding "There's No better way to honor Bronx then (sic) giving a homeless dog love & security."



"Meet Rugby, he's a very energetic 6-month-old Pitty (just like Bronx)," she continued. "He's perfect!"

Tamra's caption accompanied a video of Eddie walking the pup out of the shelter and welcoming Rugby to his new home. The pit bull pup smiles and jumps happily throughout the clip.

In her Instagram Story, Tamra provided more clips of Rugby settling into life as an adopted pet. In the videos, the puppy enjoys a walk and a visit to the park.

Last year, the Judge family was mourning the loss of senior dog Bronx, who died at 13.

Tamra Judge arrives at the grand opening of Villa Azur Las Vegas. Denise Truscello/Getty Images



Following the pet's death, Tamra shared photos of her canine companion on Instagram, explaining her family gathered to say goodbye to the devoted dog.

"Goodnight sweet boy," she wrote. "We had 13 amazing years with big boy Bronx. Our lives will never be the same without you buddy. Rest In Paradise 🐶 #alldogsgotoheaven."

"Rest In Paradise, Bronxy Boy," she added on Twitter. "You'll forever be apart of our family and in our hearts forever. 2009 – 2022"

Tamra had previously alerted her followers to Bronx's ailing health, posting a picture of the pooch lying on a bed to Twitter.

"It's not been an easy day today," she wrote. "Our big boy Bronx is in so much pain and it's time to let him go and be in peace."

The RHOC star shared Bronx with Eddie. She's also mom to daughters Sophia, 17, and Sidney, 24, plus sons Spencer, 23, and Ryan, 37.

Bronx often appeared on Bravo's RHOC alongside Tamra and her family.

Over the years, Tamra shared photos of Bronx's antics, including his habit of carrying several pairs of socks around the house in his mouth.