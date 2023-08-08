Tampa Mayor Reels In Huge Catch While Fishing in Florida Keys: $1.1 Million Worth of Cocaine

Jane Castor and her family found a package containing 70 pounds of the illegal drug in the Atlantic waters

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 04:22PM EDT
Tampa Mayor Reels In $1.1 Million Cocaine Haul While Fishing in Florida Keys
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor found a package in the water containing 70 pounds of cocaine while fishing in the Florida Keys. Photo:

Jane Castor/Instagram, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar/Twitter

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor reeled in a big one during a vacation in the Florida Keys last month.

Castor, 62, and her family were fishing on a boat on July 23 when they spotted and hauled a package out of the water which contained 70 pounds of cocaine, later determined to have an estimated street value of $1.1 million, according to Castor's office, per CNN, the Tampa Bay Times and Spectrum News.

The quick-thinking politician saved the location — off the Middle Keys city of Marathon, according to U.S. Border Control — on her smart watch and contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to report her family's discovery. Border control agents with the Miami Sector came to the site and took custody of the drugs, according to the border agency, which said the package contained 25 bricks of cocaine wrapped in layers of fraying plastic.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar posted a picture of the drug haul on X (formerly known as Twitter) on July 24. "Over the weekend, Border Patrol agents in the Miami Sector seized 70 lbs. of cocaine that was discovered by a recreational boater in the #FloridaKeys. The drugs have an estimated street value of approx. $1.1 million," he wrote.

“We appreciate the ongoing support from our boating community. Thanks to the efforts of this Good Samaritan, 70 pounds of cocaine are in federal custody and off our streets. We encourage the community to immediately report suspicious activity to local authorities,” Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Adam Hoffner said in a statement, according to CNN.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Tampa Mayor Reels In $1.1 Million Cocaine Haul While Fishing in Florida Keys
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is a former police officer who spent eight years working in narcotics.

Jane Castor/Instagram

Castor opened up about the surprising discovery to the Tampa Bay Times, recounting that her younger sister, Kelly, was the one who first spotted the package in the water. “Hey, look at that," Kelly said, prompting Castor — a former police officer who spent eight years in narcotics — to instinctively reply, “Cocaine."

Castor told the local news outlet that she's been taking the same fishing trip for nearly a decade, in search of spiny lobster during the annual two-day recreational harvest locally called “mini season,” held in late July. The group — which also included her son and his girlfriend — was mahi-mahi fishing when they found the cocaine.

According to her bio on the City of Tampa website, Castor, a Tampa native, spent 31 years with the Tampa Police Department, becoming the city's first female Chief of Police in 2009, a role she filled for six years before being elected mayor in 2019. She is currently serving her second term, which ends May 1, 2027.

Related Articles
Rachel Morin. Body Found off Nature Trail Where Md. Mom Vanished, as Boyfriend Speaks Out on Social Media
Rachel Morin: What to Know About Killing of Missing Woman Found Along Trail Who ‘Did Not Go Willingly’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Doral Academy Preparatory School in Doral, Fla. Florida filed suit against President Joe Biden's administration Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, claiming his immigration policy is illegal,
Florida May Be Reversing Course on Barring AP Psychology from Its Schools over Inclusion of LGBTQ+ Topics
A barrel where a body was discovered in Malibu Lagoon State Beach, California
Man Whose Body Was Found Naked in Barrel on Malibu Beach Was Shot in Head: Coroner
Rachel Morin. Body Found off Nature Trail Where Md. Mom Vanished, as Boyfriend Speaks Out on Social Media
Killing of Md. Mom Rachel Morin Was Possibly a 'Random Event,' Says Sheriff: No 'Solid Suspect'
Porcha Woodruff, 32, the first woman known to be wrongfully accused as a result of facial recognition technology, in Oak Park, Mich., Aug. 5, 2023
How Flawed Facial Recognition Technology Led to Arrest of 8-Months-Pregnant Woman on False Carjacking Charge
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the Christians United For Israel (CUFI) Summit 2023
Ron DeSantis’ Biggest Donor Is Pausing Campaign Contributions: 'Extremism Won't Get You Elected'
Loving Mother Stabbed to Death In the Street, While Ex-Boyfriend In Custody After Hours Long Standoff
'Loving' Mother Stabbed to Death in Street, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff
Rachel Morin. Body Found off Nature Trail Where Md. Mom Vanished, as Boyfriend Speaks Out on Social Media
Body Found Off Nature Trail Where Md. Mom Vanished, as Boyfriend Speaks Out on Social Media
NYPD Officer Alexis Martinez
NYPD Officer with 'Heartwarming Smile' Is Fatally Shot by His Father in Murder-Suicide
Melody Feliciano Johnson poison husband coffe 080723
Arizona Woman Charged with Trying to Kill Husband with Poisoned Coffee
Arkansas Deputy Accused of Shooting At Dog, Hitting Woman
Sheriff's Deputy Accused of Shooting Woman While Trying to Shoot a Dog
The Rock Oscars 03 12 23 Themba Gorimbo 05 19 23
UFC Fighter Themba Gorimbo Shares Family's Reaction After Dwayne Johnson Surprised Them with New House
Jalen Kitna
Former University of Florida Quarterback Jalen Kitna Speaks Out After Child Pornography Charges Dropped
Kim Kardashian Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos of Her 'Miami Nights'.
Kim Kardashian Sports Racy Leather Outfit in Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Recent Miami Trip
Kimberly Mata-Rubio, Lexi Rubio
Mom Who Lost Daughter in Uvalde School Shooting Is Running for Mayor: 'Honor Your Life with Action'
El Prat Barcelona Airport theft loot recovered 08 03 23
2 Men Allegedly Stole Roughly $9 Million in Jewelry, Cash from Russian Family at Barcelona Airport