Tampa Bay All-Star Wander Franco Placed on Restricted List as MLB Investigates Social Media Posts

Major League Baseball and the Tampa Bay Rays have placed Wander Franco on the restricted list amid an MLB investigation surrounding social media posts made about the All-Star shortstop on Sunday.

Now-deleted posts on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend alleged that Franco was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Rays confirmed that the team and the league “mutually agreed” about the move.



“We were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco,” the team said on Sunday. “We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence."

Franco, 22, was seen in the dugout at the game on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, but left in the fifth inning, USA Today reported.

Following their 9-2 loss against the Guardians, the Rays, minus Franco, immediately flew to San Francisco where the team will take on the Giants in a three-game series starting on Monday, per the Tampa Bay Times.

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty

This season has been one of highs and lows for the standout player from the Dominican Republic.

On Friday night, Franco hit a walk-off home run, and he has a .281 batting average and 17 home runs this year.

In June, he was benched by the Rays for “not being the best teammate,” manager Kevin Cash said at the time.

One month later, he made his first All-Star team as a replacement for an injured Aaron Judge.

