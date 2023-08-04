Tammy Slaton Defends Using Filters on Her Photos: 'It's My Profile...So What?'

The "1000-Lb. Sisters" star says she uses filters to mask the sun damage on her cheeks

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on August 4, 2023 10:08AM EDT
Tammy Slaton Defends Using Filters: 'It's My Profile...So What?'
Tammy Slaton defends her use of filters on social media. Photo:

Tammy Slaton/Instagram (2)

Tammy Slaton is sounding off on her use of filters on social media — and says if you don’t like what she posts, you can "wave goodbye" to her page.

“I keep seeing everybody say, ‘Stop using filters, stop using filters,’” the 1000-Lb. Sisters star said Friday in a new Instagram Reel, which she captioned, “Over this stupid filter bull crap.”

“Listen, I am not trying to be rude, but it’s my profile,” the 37-year-old TLC star said. “And if I like using the filters, I will. And if you got a problem with it?” 

She waved goodbye. 

“Plain and simple, like, it’s my profile. If you’ve got a problem with it?” she repeated, before waving goodbye again and shrugging. 

“Seriously? Like, I don’t get it. I am proud of myself. I continue to post and show off my hard work,” Tammy — who has been sharing her weight-loss journey since undergoing bariatric surgery in 2022 — said. 

“So what? I use a filter.”

She went on to explain why she uses a filter to edit her social media posts. “I don’t like the colorization in my cheeks. All the spots from the sun and the freckles,” Tammy said, pointing to her cheeks.

In her next Reel, though, Tammy showed that she’s taking a page from Taylor Swift’s book when it comes to the haters: She’s just going to Shake It Off.

The reality star shared a video of herself singing along to Swift’s 2014 hit.

And Tammy loudly sang one particular lyric from “Shake It Off”— “Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate” before laughing.

Commenters enjoyed the lighthearted video, with one writing, “I am glad to see Tammy genuinly [SIC] happy. Keep going!”

It’s been an emotional time for the reality star, whose husband Caleb Willingham, died last month at age 40.

Tammy was joined by her family, including sister and co-star Amy Slaton, at his funeral Sunday in Ohio. Tammy wore a black dress and was seen holding a bouquet of flowers as she sat with friends and family of her husband.

Sisters star Tammy Slaton and her husband Caleb Willingham
Tammy Slaton's husband Caleb Willingham died last month of undisclosed causes.

Tammy Slaton/Instagram

The couple were reportedly estranged at the time of his death, according to Deadline. However, as Tammy told told PEOPLE exclusively at the time, "He was my best friend and I loved him dearly.”

"When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

The cause of Willingham’s death has not been released.

