'1,000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Shares New Photos After Weight Loss Transformation

The 36-year-old qualified for weight loss surgery on the last season of "1,000-Lb. Sisters"

By
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer

Stephanie Emma Pfeffer is a writer and editor at PEOPLE, where she has been covering health and fitness since 2013. She has her Master's degree in Journalism from Northwestern University and spends her free time running marathons and trying to get her kids to eat their vegetables.

Updated on May 23, 2023 01:35 PM
tammy slaton posts selfie on instagram
Photo:

tammy slaton/instagram

Tammy Slaton is looking good.

The star of 1000-Lb. Sisters has been sharing her remarkable slimdown with fans since undergoing weight loss surgery on the last season of the show.

On Monday she shared new photos on Instagram wearing an aqua green shirt with open shoulders as well as her signature glasses. She still has her oxygen tube to assist with breathing.

Followers complimented her on the photos.

"You’re so beautiful inside & out! You look amazing!" a fan commented.

"Look at your eyes they are so big and pretty now that you’ve lost all that weight, good job 👍" wrote another.

RELATED: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Stands Without Walker a in New Photos with Sister Amy Slaton

Tammy has been more active on social media following her dramatic weight loss.

On Thursday, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star posted a couple photos of herself drinking a bottle of Diet Coke, joking on her Instagram Story about her love for the soda even after her dramatic weight loss.

"LOL I am a diet soda ambassador," the 36-year-old wrote.

RELATED: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton in Tears After Learning She's 717 Lbs.: 'The Most I've Ever Weighed'



Earlier this month, the reality star enjoyed a girls night out with her friends and sister Amy Slaton, who posted Instagram photos from the occasion that show Tammy without a wheelchair or walker.

In the comments, many fans praised Tammy for how good she looked.

"Seeing Tammy stand on her own is so heartwarming," one person wrote. "Proud of y'all's progress ❤️"

Another person added, "Way to go Tammy !! No oxygen and walking on her own!!"


 '1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Achieves Goal Weight Required for Surgery: 'I Proved Everybody Wrong'

In the latest season of 1000-Lb. Sisters, viewers have gotten an inside look at Tammy's transformation while at the weight loss rehab facility in Ohio. In one episode, Tammy achieved her weight loss goal — she needed to drop from 717 lbs. to 550 lbs. in order to qualify for weight loss surgery, and, much to her excitement, she made it down to 534 lbs.

"When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second," she said during the Feb. 7 episode. "I'm like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that's a huge drop."

Tammy added, "I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!"

