'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Shares Friends' Tributes to Her Late Husband Caleb Willingham

Family and friends are remembering Tammy Slaton’s husband, Caleb Willingham, following the news of his death at age 40.

On Saturday, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Willingham had died in a statement from the 1000-Lb. Sisters star.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing. He was my best friend and I loved him dearly,” Slaton, 36, said.

"When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

TLC added, "We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing. Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family and friends at this difficult time.”

'1000-Lb. Sisters' star Tammy Slaton and husband Caleb Willingham. Michael Moretti

Since the news of his death, friends and family have been sharing tributes to Willingham, whose Facebook page notes that he was from Evansville, Indiana.

Willingham’s cousin, Amber Brandon Clark, wrote on Facebook Saturday: “Yesterday, I lost my cousin, Caleb Willingham. My friend since birth, my buddy, my home skillet, and the sweetest guy. It still doesn't seem real. I already miss him so much, but I know he's at peace now. Rest easy, cuz. I love you, Kay-Kay.”



"I can't believe I'm even making this post, but today GOD called my big brother home," wrote Facebook user I'am Willc, who shared a picture of Willingham in front of a microphone. "R.I.P. Caleb Willingham aka Killla K aka Double K aka one half of the dynamic WWF tag team champions The W Boys aka my biggest supporter in anything I do. You will be forever loved and missed. Until we meet again."



Slaton also shared heartfelt messages from friends after they reposted her own sentimental tribute to her late husband on their Instagram pages.

YouTuber Zachary Mike wrote, “Sending love to @queentammy86 and her family today 💕💕💕.”

“Everyone keep @queentammy86 in your thoughts today, please," fitness influencer Tiffany Murray-Dickinson shared on her Instagram Story. "I can’t imagine, so sad. 🥺❤️."

Jordan Lobes wrote on his account, “My sweet friend lost her husband. Please keep her and her family in your thoughts, friends.”

“My heart aches for you, darlin. I can’t imagine the pain that comes from a loss of this magnitude,” said writer and voice actor Arianthee.

Slaton and Willingham met at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, in 2022. He proposed in October, and in November, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that the couple had married.

"You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," Tammy said at the time. "I'm married now!"

The couple decided to get married at the rehab center. Just 30 friends and family members were invited to the small celebration, which was officiated by their home care nurse and family friend, Billy.

"When I saw Caleb at the altar, I was just picturing doves and butterflies all around like God had opened up the clouds and let the sunlight in," Slaton said in a later clip from the series. "It was magical."