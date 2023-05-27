Tammy Slaton is going unfiltered.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 36, posted her first photo on Instagram “without filters” while debuting her new look without an oxygen tube following her drastic weight loss.

In the carousel posted on Instagram, Slaton, who wore a white flower top and jeans jacket with her signature glasses and a silver necklace, shared half a dozen selfies on her phone. In the photos, she posed in different angles, showing for the first time the natural ridges and redness on her face — a stark contrast to filters she previously used to smoothen out her skin and even out her skin tone.

“Six beautiful photos of myself without filters,” the star captioned the photos.

Slaton’s weight loss surgeon Dr. Eric Smith commented on the post, “So proud of you❤️” While TV personality and podcaster Sarah Fraser wrote, “Beautiful! Congrats on your health journey, you look amazing and you’re a star.”

The reality star has come a long way in her health journey since starring on the hit TLC reality show. In the latest season of 1000-Lb. Sisters, viewers got an inside look at her transformation while at the weight loss rehab facility in Ohio.

In one episode, Slaton achieved her weight loss goal — she needed to drop from 717 lbs. to 550 lbs. in order to qualify for weight loss surgery, and, much to her excitement, she made it down to 534 lbs.

"When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second," she said during the Feb. 7 episode. "I'm like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that's a huge drop."

Following the surgery, she was spotted out shopping in Indiana and walking on her own. She previously had to use a wheelchair or a walker to assist with her mobility. Many fans showed their support for her in the comments.

"Seeing Tammy stand on her own is so heartwarming," one person wrote. "Proud of y'all's progress ❤️"

Another person added, "Way to go Tammy !! No oxygen and walking on her own!!"