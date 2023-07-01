'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Remembers Husband Caleb Willingham After His Death with Sweet Tribute Post

Tammy Slaton is remembering her husband Caleb Willingham.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 36, made a sentimental tribute post to Willingham on Instagram, sharing a series of photos of them in happier times after confirming his death at the age of 40 to PEOPLE.

The pair smiled brightly in the photos as Slaton posed behind Willingham with her arms around his neck and he held her hands in his. Willingham was seated in a wheelchair, wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with a breathing tube visible around his nose and glasses. Slaton was dressed in a matching blue camouflage print sweatshirt with a breathing tube and her signature glasses.

The photos appeared to have been taken over the Christmas holiday as a decorated Christmas tree could be seen in the background. Slaton also shared a photo of her and her husband smiling at the camera after eating lunch together at a table covered with a snowman tablecloth.

“Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️,” Slaton captioned her post.

The reality star confirmed Willingham's death in a statement to PEOPLE writing, “I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing. He was my best friend and I loved him dearly."

"When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time,” she added.

Slaton and Willingham met at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, in 2022. He proposed in October, and in November, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that the couple had married.

"You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," Slaton said at the time. "I'm married now!"

The couple chose to get married at the rehab center. Just 30 friends and family members were invited to the small celebration, which was officiated by their home care nurse and family friend, Billy.

"When I saw Caleb at the altar, I was just picturing doves and butterflies all around like God had opened up the clouds and let the sunlight in," Slaton said in a later clip from the series. "It was magical."

On Friday, Facebook friends began to share tributes for Willingham, whose Facebook page notes that he was from Evansville, Indiana.

"I can't believe I'm even making this post, but today GOD called my big brother home," wrote Facebook user I'am Willc, who shared a picture of Willingham in front of a microphone. "R.I.P. Caleb Willingham aka Killla K aka Double K aka one half of the dynamic WWF tag team champions The W Boys aka my biggest supporter in anything I do. You will be forever loved and missed. Until we meet again."

