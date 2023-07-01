Caleb Willingham, the husband of 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton, has died at age 40, PEOPLE can confirm.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing," Slaton, 36, says in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. "He was my best friend and I loved him dearly."

"When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

TLC adds, "We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing. Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family and friends at this difficult time.”



Slaton and Willingham met at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, in 2022. He proposed in October, and in November, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that the couple had married.

"You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," Tammy said at the time. "I'm married now!"





The couple decided to get married at the rehab center. Just 30 friends and family members were invited to the small celebration, which was officiated by their home care nurse and family friend, Billy.

"When I saw Caleb at the altar, I was just picturing doves and butterflies all around like God had opened up the clouds and let the sunlight in," Slaton said in a later clip from the series. "It was magical."

"When I finally see her, my heart explodes," Caleb added.

Slaton once said she had "never felt this way about anybody."



On Friday, Facebook friends began to share tributes for Willingham, whose Facebook page notes that he is from Evansville, Indiana.



"I can't believe I'm even making this post, but today GOD called my big brother home," wrote Facebook user I'am Willc, who shared a picture of Willingham in front of a microphone. "R.I.P. Caleb Willingham aka Killla K aka Double K aka one half of the dynamic WWF tag team champions The W Boys aka my biggest supporter in anything I do. You will be forever loved and missed. Until we meet again."