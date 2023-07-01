'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Confirms Husband Caleb Willingham Dead at 40: 'I am Devastated' (Exclusive)

"He was my best friend and I loved him dearly," Slaton tells PEOPLE of her late husband, who she married in November 2022

By
Updated on July 1, 2023 12:51PM EDT
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center
Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham on their 2022 wedding day. Photo:

Michael Moretti

Caleb Willingham, the husband of 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton, has died at age 40, PEOPLE can confirm.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing," Slaton, 36, says in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. "He was my best friend and I loved him dearly."

"When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

TLC adds, "We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing. Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Slaton and Willingham met at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, in 2022. He proposed in October, and in November, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that the couple had married.

"You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," Tammy said at the time. "I'm married now!"

tammy slaton posts selfie on instagram
Tammy Slaton posts selfie on instagram.

tammy slaton/instagram

The couple decided to get married at the rehab center. Just 30 friends and family members were invited to the small celebration, which was officiated by their home care nurse and family friend, Billy.

"When I saw Caleb at the altar, I was just picturing doves and butterflies all around like God had opened up the clouds and let the sunlight in," Slaton said in a later clip from the series. "It was magical."

"When I finally see her, my heart explodes," Caleb added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Slaton once said she had "never felt this way about anybody."

On Friday, Facebook friends began to share tributes for Willingham, whose Facebook page notes that he is from Evansville, Indiana.

"I can't believe I'm even making this post, but today GOD called my big brother home," wrote Facebook user I'am Willc, who shared a picture of Willingham in front of a microphone. "R.I.P. Caleb Willingham aka Killla K aka Double K aka one half of the dynamic WWF tag team champions The W Boys aka my biggest supporter in anything I do. You will be forever loved and missed. Until we meet again."

Related Articles
General view of one of the medical clinics suspended by Mexican health authorities, in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico
Seven Dead, 161 Under Investigation After Fungal Meningitis Outbreak Linked to Surgeries in Mexico: CDC
RHOCâs Emily Simpson Shares Gym Workout, Offers Dieting Tip After Admitting to Liposuction, Ozempic Use
'RHOC' Star Emily Simpson Shares Gym Workout, Offers Diet Tip After Admitting to Liposuction, Ozempic Use
sugar substitutes
WHO to Announce Artificial Sweetener Aspartame May Cause Cancer
Madonna
Madonna Is 'Following Doctor's Orders and Resting' After Hospitalization: Source (Exclusive)
Debi Mazar and Madonna attend the Dolce & Gabbana and The Cinema Society screening of the Epix World premiere
Madonna's Close Friend Debi Mazar Reveals Singer 'on the Mend' After Hospitalization for Bacterial Infection
Sex expert Sue Johanson appears on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno at the NBC Studios on July 25, 2011 in Burbank, California.
Sue Johanson, Canadian Sex Education Pioneer, Dead at 93
Hank Green Jokes About the Number of Chemotherapy Medications He's Taking: 'These Are My Ladies'
Hank Green Jokes About the Number of Chemotherapy Medications He's Taking: 'These Are My Ladies'
Carson Daly
Carson Daly Turns 50 After Spinal Fusion Surgery: 'I'm Really on My Bounce Back' (Exclusive)
ada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith attend the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 Show on the Jamsugyo Bridge at the Hangang River on April 29, 2023
Jada Pinkett Smith Reacts to Son Jaden Revealing She Introduced Their Family to Psychedelics (Exclusive)
Madonna-luce-una-esbelta-figura-gracias-a-la-dieta-macrobiotica.jpg
Madonna Is 'Back Home' After Hospitalization for 'Serious Bacterial Infection': Source (Exclusive)
Lizzo attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021
Lizzo Takes Stage in Poland 'Hungover AF'
Emily Simpson BRAVOCON October 16, 2022
'RHOC' Star Emily Simpson Admits Getting Liposuction, Using Ozempic for Weight Loss
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx 'Still Not Himself' Following Health Crisis, 'Getting the Best Care': Exclusive Source
Madonna Hospitalized for 'Serious Bacterial Infection,' Halts Tour: 'Full Recovery Expected'
Madonna Hospitalized for 'Serious Bacterial Infection,' Halts Tour: 'Full Recovery Expected'
Wiz Khalifa Shares Recovery Video After Dealing with a 'Small Rip in the Cartilage of My Pelvis'
Wiz Khalifa Shares Recovery Video After Dealing with a 'Small Rip in the Cartilage of My Pelvis'
Jackie Goldschneider attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at New York Hilton on May 13, 2023
Jackie Goldschneider Says She'll Likely Be the Only Real Housewife Not on Ozempic: 'Last (Wo)man Standing'