'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Shows Off Weight Loss Transformation with New Mirror Selfie



Tammy Slaton is displaying her head-to-toe weight loss transformation.

On Tuesday, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star posted a mirror selfie on Instagram, showing off her full body for the first time on the platform since she underwent weight loss surgery in 2022. In the snap, the 36-year-old posed in the mirror while wearing a floral maxi dress.

Slaton later reposted some of the kind messages she received on the photo on her Instagram Story, including a note from 1000-Lb. Best Friends star Vannessa Cross.

“Get it girl!❤️🔥” Cross said before adding in the comments, “🔥🔥 GIRL YESS QUEEN you look amazing!!!! I’m so proud of !!! It was not easy trust me I know but you did it!!!”

Another friend of hers reposted the photo writing, “Proud of you Queen, you look fab❤️.”

Tammy Slaton watching the sunset by the water in her wheelchair. Instagram/queentammy86

In recent weeks, Slaton has gone back and forth between walking on her own and using her wheelchair.

Most recently, the reality star shared a series of photos of herself sitting in a wheelchair and watching the sunset by the waterfront. In the photos, Slaton gazed over the water, showing off her pink dress and butterfly-shaped hair clip.

Prior to that, she was out and about without her wheelchair, paying a visit to her bariatric surgeon Dr. Eric Smith on his birthday and surprising him with a new milestone in her weight loss journey.

In an Instagram video, Slaton came to his office and boasted that she finally ditched her oxygen tube and was walking on her own.



“Something’s missing!” Slaton says proudly, pointing to her face as she walks and gives Smith a hug.

“No oxygen! That’s awesome!” Smith said before Slaton shared that she’s been without it for two weeks. Smith called the moment the “best birthday surprise.”



Tammy Slaton before and after her weight loss surgery. TLC, MEGA

In May, Slaton said she was feeling "great" as she continued to make dramatic progress following her weight-loss surgery.

She told PEOPLE exclusively about the milestones she has achieved since having bariatric surgery in 2022 — coming a long way since her near-death experience prior to the surgery, when she was put on a ventilator and placed in a medically induced coma after family members said she stopped breathing.

“I wised up and got my surgery," Slaton told PEOPLE. "I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime.

“Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine," she noted. "I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it.”

Slaton added: "I’m feeling great! I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am.”

