'1000-Lb. Sisters' ’ Tammy Slaton Flashes Victory Sign in Playful Photos Without Oxygen Tube Following Weight Loss

The reality star recently underwent weight loss surgery after dropping her weight down to 534 lbs.

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 1, 2023 02:53 PM
Tammy Slaton
Photo:

Tammy Slaton/Instagram

Tammy Slaton is continuing to show off on social media since having her weight loss surgery.

On Thursday, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star was all smiles as she posted a series of selfies on Instagram without an oxygen tube following her drastic weight loss. In the snaps, the 36-year-old is rocking a tie-dye T-shirt and bunny ears headband, smiling as she throws up peace signs.

Despite leaving the post without a caption, Slaton received many comments from followers praising how good she’s looked recently.

“You go girl!! You are doing great! I’m so happy for you!💜,” one fan wrote while another added, “Tammy you look so good. I miss seeing you on tv. It’s been cool to watch your journey and to see you win. So sweet. You did it.”

RELATED: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Stands Without Walker a in New Photos with Sister Amy Slaton

Tammy Slaton

Tammy Slaton/Instagram

Last week, the reality star posted another photo without her oxygen tube, shortly after she was photographed walking on her own. Prior to her weight loss surgery, she had to use a wheelchair or a walker to assist with her mobility. 

The milestones were big enough to receive a shout out in the comments from her weight loss surgeon Dr. Eric Smith, who wrote, “So proud of you❤️.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tammy Slaton

Tammy Slaton/Instagram

Tammy has come a long way in her health journey since starring on the hit TLC reality show. In the latest season of 1000-Lb. Sisters, viewers got an inside look at her transformation while at the weight loss rehab facility in Ohio. 

In one episode, Slaton achieved her weight loss goal — she needed to drop from 717 lbs. to 550 lbs. in order to qualify for weight loss surgery, and, much to her excitement, she made it down to 534 lbs.

"When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second," she said during the Feb. 7 episode. "I'm like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that's a huge drop."

Tammy added, "I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!"


Related Articles
Chris Tyson
MrBeast’s Chris Tyson Celebrates Pride Month with New Photo Following Hormone Replacement Therapy
Tallulah Willis
Tallulah Willis Details Eating Disorder Battle amid ADHD and Borderline Personality Diagnoses
Brooklinn Khoury Says Her First Surgery After Dog Attack Was 20 Hours: 'I Was Unconscious for 2 Days'
Brooklinn Khoury Says Her First Surgery After Dog Attack Was 20 Hours: 'I Was Unconscious for 2 Days'
Kate Beckinsale attends the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals
Kate Beckinsale Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Claims, Says Medical Condition Keeps Her from Botox, Fillers
Philecia La'Bounty Reveals She Has Another Type of Breast Cancer
Woman Denied Mammogram at Age 30 Reveals Second Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'Trying to Stay Positive'
Kaley Cuoco receives treatments.
Kaley Cuoco Shares Photo of Home Health Routine After Birth of Baby Matilda: 'All the Treatments'
Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram
Alec Baldwin Receives Hip Replacement Following a 'Very Intense Chronic Pain Chapter'
Melissa Gilbert attends The Paley Center For Media hosts "The Beauty That Remains: The Legacy Of Anne FranK" at The Paley Museum on December 14, 2022
Melissa Gilbert Hospitalized Due to Bug Bite: 'My Whole Upper Arm Was Swollen'
Charles Barkley arrives for the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California
Charles Barkley Has Lost 62 Lbs.: 'I'm Working Out, I'm Taking My Shot Once a Week'
Robert Irwin Bindi Irwin
Robert Irwin Says Sister Bindi 'Was Going Downhill Fast' During Endometriosis Battle
Sia Furler
Sia Reveals She Is on the Autism Spectrum
Lexi Reed Shares Update After Calciphylaxis Diagnosis
Lexi Reed Lost 217 Lbs. Total Despite Calciphylaxis Diagnosis: 'Reminding Myself How Far I've Come'
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner Hits the Driving Range for Some Golf ‘Therapy' with Daughter Ava
Al Roker Talks About His Health Crisis on First Day Back at Today
Al Roker Returns to 'Today' for First Weather Report After Knee Surgery: 'We're Putting It to Use'
pedro pascal
Pedro Pascal Says Fans Gave Him an Infection: People Had ‘Their Thumbs in My Eyes’ to Recreate 'GoT'
1000 lb sisters update
‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Attend a Concert as Tammy Slaton Hits Milestones in Her Weight-Loss Journey