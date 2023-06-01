'1000-Lb. Sisters' ’ Tammy Slaton Flashes Victory Sign in Playful Photos Without Oxygen Tube Following Weight Loss

Tammy Slaton is continuing to show off on social media since having her weight loss surgery.

On Thursday, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star was all smiles as she posted a series of selfies on Instagram without an oxygen tube following her drastic weight loss. In the snaps, the 36-year-old is rocking a tie-dye T-shirt and bunny ears headband, smiling as she throws up peace signs.

Despite leaving the post without a caption, Slaton received many comments from followers praising how good she’s looked recently.

“You go girl!! You are doing great! I’m so happy for you!💜,” one fan wrote while another added, “Tammy you look so good. I miss seeing you on tv. It’s been cool to watch your journey and to see you win. So sweet. You did it.”

Tammy Slaton/Instagram

Last week, the reality star posted another photo without her oxygen tube, shortly after she was photographed walking on her own. Prior to her weight loss surgery, she had to use a wheelchair or a walker to assist with her mobility.

The milestones were big enough to receive a shout out in the comments from her weight loss surgeon Dr. Eric Smith, who wrote, “So proud of you❤️.”



Tammy Slaton/Instagram

Tammy has come a long way in her health journey since starring on the hit TLC reality show. In the latest season of 1000-Lb. Sisters, viewers got an inside look at her transformation while at the weight loss rehab facility in Ohio.

In one episode, Slaton achieved her weight loss goal — she needed to drop from 717 lbs. to 550 lbs. in order to qualify for weight loss surgery, and, much to her excitement, she made it down to 534 lbs.

"When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second," she said during the Feb. 7 episode. "I'm like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that's a huge drop."

Tammy added, "I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!"



