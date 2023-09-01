Tamera Mowry-Housley's Kids Pose Together on Their First Day of School: 'Life Goes by So Fast'

Tamera Mowry-Housley is getting emotional about how quickly her little ones are growing up.

The actress and mom of two, 44, shared photos of daughter Ariah, 8, and son Aden, 10, on the first day of school, with Ariah starting 3rd grade and Aden starting 5th. The siblings struck a number of sweet poses together in photos shared on Instagram Thursday.

"How are my mommas feeling on the first day of school? The first day always gets me emotional 🥹," she admitted.

"I’m overjoyed at my little beauties growing up! Which means I’m getting older🤣 Life goes by so fast and exciting new chapters begin! Let’s enjoy the precious moments we have with our little ones! Here’s to another school year!"

The family of four spent a lot of the summer traveling, with Mowry-Housely sharing scenes from their travels on Instagram.

"London, England you were a dream! Nothing like getting the chance to travel with family," the mom of two captioned some shots from their United Kingdom trip.

"If you get the chance to go. Just do it! The lessons, the respect for different cultures, and cuisine are life-learning experiences the kids will never forget. Love my family. Forever grateful. ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿."

Mowry-Housley and her husband have been taking advantage of having time to make memories with their kids, sharing silly photos with their kids on Instagram from time in the pool together.

"Family photo sessions be like... a hilarious mix of smiles, silly faces, and uncooperative kids! 😂📸 Embracing the candid chaos and laughing our way through these photos. These imperfect moments are what makes us perfectly us! 💕🤪 #FamilyOuttakes."

