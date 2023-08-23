Tallulah Willis Shares Recent 'Healthy Body' Photo Alongside Eating Disorder 'Pre-Recovery' Photo

Tallulah Willis is honoring her progress.

The 29-year-old actress and daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore shared photos that show how her body has changed while she is recovering from an eating disorder.

Tallulah shared the images in on Instagram on Tuesday with a trigger warning, explaining that the post featured a photo from a "pre-recovery" time during her eating disorder.



"TW: ED pre-recovery image~ I love her. And I love her, and I see how courageous she’s been. steady on the course my bbs ☀️,” Tallulah wrote, adding hashtags that read “iloveme” and “edrecovery.”

Following the "pre-recovery" image, Tallulah shared a screenshot of a group chat in which she sent a more recent photo of her body. “Look at my healthy body!!!!” she texted in the chat alongside the image.



The screenshot also included the responses she had received. A reply text from her older sister Rumer Willis, 35, said, “You are beautiful.” Another text that could be seen in the screenshot read, “Looking strong and gorgina!” and was tagged with the Instagram handle for Tallulah's sister Scout Willis, 32.

The final photo in Tallulah's carousel showed an array of fruit on a platter, including grapes and plums.

In May, the actress opened up about her eating disorder in a personal essay for Vogue, in which she wrote, "for the last four years, I have suffered from anorexia nervosa" and discussed her struggle with body dysmorphia. She also talked candidly about depression and being diagnosed with ADHD and borderline personality disorder.

Tallulah Willis attends the BY FAR LA Store Opening Party on June 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Donato Sardella/Getty

Tallulah said she was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) when she was 25 and had started medication to treat it. However she said the medication also came with an “appetite-​suppressant side effect,” which she had welcomed at first.

“There’s an unhealthy deliciousness at the beginning of losing weight rapidly,” she wrote in the Vogue essay. “People are like, ‘Oh wow!’ And then quickly it turns to, ‘Are you okay?’ My friends and family were terrified, and I dismissed it.”

She said by the spring of 2022 she couldn't walk around her Los Angeles neighborhood because she “was afraid of not having a place to sit down and catch my breath.”

Bruce Willis and Tallulah Willis celebrate Bruce Willis' 60th birthday at Harlow on March 21, 2015 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The actress then revealed that after her relationship with her then-boyfriend ended in June of the same year, her family "stepped in" and sent her to Driftwood Recovery, a rehabilitation center in Texas, where she learned she also had borderline personality disorder. After leaving the facility, she said she had a newfound focus on recovery and rebuilding her relationship with her family and her father in particular.

Bruce, 68, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February, and Tallulah noted the importance of savoring time with her dad in her essay.

“Recovery is probably lifelong, but I now have the tools to be present in all facets of my life, and especially in my relationship with my dad,” she said.

“In the past I was so afraid of being destroyed by sadness, but finally I feel that I can show up and be relied upon. I can savor that time, hold my dad’s hand, and feel that it’s wonderful,” Tallulah continued in the essay. “That whole thing about loving yourself before you can love somebody else — it’s real.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, please go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.

