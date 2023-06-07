Tallulah Willis Recalls Going Through a 'Really Hard' Time Around When Mom Demi Moore Began Dating Ashton Kutcher

Tallulah Willis is reflecting on what her life was like around the time her mom Demi Moore began dating Ashton Kutcher.

In the premiere episode of Fox's reality series Stars on Mars on Monday, Willis, 29, said she didn't quite grasp the gravity of how famous her parents Moore, 60, and Bruce Willis were while she lived in Idaho as a kid.



"I knew my parents had this job that made them like this thing and we got to do cool stuff, but I didn't fully understand," she told other cast members on the show, after Ronda Rousey asked about Tallulah's experience growing up with famous parents.

Tallulah then went on to admit that she went through difficult times after Moore began dating Kutcher, 45, in 2003. Moore and Bruce, now 68, finalized their divorce in 2000, though they remain close coparents.



“It was like, 2003, my mom had just started dating Ashton, it was that moment," Tallulah told her fellow Stars on Mars castmates during the episode. "There was a lot going on. And I really went inside of myself and that did send me into a total dumpster fire."



"It was really hard, and I’m still unpacking," she added of coming to grips with her family's fame amidst the end of her parents' relationship and Demi's marriage to Ashton. "However, I found the other side of that, which is like — I really love myself now, and I love my family. I love my family."



Demi and Ashton met in 2003 and married in 2005; the couple's marriage lasted six years, with the pair separately announcing their divorce in November 2011.

“As a woman, a mother and a wife there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred, and it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life," Moore said at the time.



Back in February 2020, Kutcher — who is now married to Mila Kunis — said during an episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast that he still makes a "conscious effort to stay in touch" with Tallulah and her older sisters, Rumer and Scout Willis.

“Tallulah was eight or nine, she was the youngest. Rumer was 12 or 13 when we first started dating,” he said at the time. “When we were getting divorced, Tallulah was graduating high school.”



“I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence,” he added of his time as the sisters' stepfather. “I love them. I’m never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing.”



"I was never trying to be their father," he went on to explain of his relationships with Tallulah and her sisters years after his relationship with Moore ended. "I always had respect and honored Bruce [Willis], and I think he’s a brilliant human being and a wonderful man. If they don’t want an engagement with me, I’m not going to force it upon them. But they all do and it’s great.”



Stars on Mars features Tallulah and 11 other celebrities competing to conquer a simulated "Mars" environment, with one competitor winning the title of "the brightest star in the galaxy."

