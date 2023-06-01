Tallulah Willis on Realizing the Moment She'll 'Never Get' with Dad Bruce Willis: 'Devastating'

Tallulah Willis' raw essay for 'Vogue' gives a glimpse at how the middle of Bruce Willis' five daughters is coping with the actor's changing health

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on June 1, 2023 04:58 PM
Tallulah Willis and Bruce Willis
Photo:

Rich Fury/Getty 

Tallulah Willis is opening up about coming to terms with her father's condition.

Penning an essay for Vogue released Wednesday, the 29-year-old talks about how she grappled with her feelings about dad Bruce Willis' declining health while their family was pursuing a diagnosis. The family went public with the 68-year-old actor's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in February.

Wrestling with her own physical and mental health struggles at the time, Tallulah says she was "wrapped up in my body dysmorphia," while "my dad was quietly struggling."

"I had managed to give my central dad-feeling canal an epidural; the good feelings weren’t really there, the bad feelings weren’t really there," she writes.

Bruce Willis and Tallulah Willis
Bruce Willis and daughter Tallulah.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Still, the reality of the situation came to her "painfully" while attending a friend's wedding.

"I was at a wedding in the summer of 2021 on Martha’s Vineyard, and the bride’s father made a moving speech. Suddenly I realized that I would never get that moment, my dad speaking about me in adulthood at my wedding," she explains. "It was devastating. I left the dinner table, stepped outside, and wept in the bushes."

The star, whose mother is Demi Moore, also shares that she takes "tons of photos" each time she goes to her dad's house "of whatever I see, the state of things."

Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Bruce Willis with ex Demi Moore, wife Emma Heming Willis, and five daughters. Demi Moore/instagram

"I’m like an archaeologist, searching for treasure in stuff that I never used to pay much attention to," Tallulah says. “I have every voicemail from him saved on a hard drive. I find that I’m trying to document, to build a record for the day when he isn’t there to remind me of him and of us."

"These days, my dad can be reliably found on the first floor of the house, somewhere in the big open plan of the kitchen-dining-living room, or in his office. Thankfully, dementia has not affected his mobility,” she adds.

In addition to Tallulah, Bruce is also dad to daughters Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34, with Moore, as well as Evelyn Penn, 8, and Mabel Ray, 11, with wife Emma Heming Willis.

