'Talk to Me' Sequel in the Works from A24 After Original's Breakout Success

Brace yourself for more Talk to Me.

On Tuesday, A24 announced plans for a sequel to the horror movie, which the distributor picked up after its debut at the Sundance Film Festival.

The next installment, Talk 2 Me will be written by Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman and directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, the real-life brothers and former YouTubers who directed Talk to Me.

The well-reviewed Talk to Me hit theaters on July 28 and earned over $10 million on its opening weekend, A24's biggest box office debut since 2018's Hereditary, according to Deadline.

Talk to Me is about a group of Australian teens who peer-pressure each other into letting spirits possess their bodies for 90 seconds at parties. They accomplish the feat by holding a creepy embalmed hand. Things take a turn for the bloody when Mia (Sophie Wilde) gets hooked on communicating with her late mother.

The directors told The Hollywood Reporter last month they had ideas for followup movies.

"Part of me is like, ‘Yeah, maybe it is done.' The other part of me is like, ‘Oh, my God. Give me a sequel, please,' " said Danny. "I’ve got these set pieces that I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I so badly want to shoot this. This is the coolest thing ever.' "

"So, if A24 came to me and said, ‘You know what? We’d like a sequel.’ I wouldn’t be able to resist. I’d want to do it so bad," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Michael said, “I guess a question would be, would you continue the story around Mia and those characters, or do you go to another part of the world? That’s a debate."

A24 has another horror franchise that's also expanding. After the dual success of slashers X and Pearl in 2022, the trilogy will be rounded out with the upcoming MaXXXine, again starring Mia Goth.

Talk to Me is in theaters now.

