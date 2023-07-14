Taking Drugs like Ozempic Before Surgery Could Be Risky, Docs Warn

Ozempic and similar drugs can cause complications during surgery, the American Society of Anesthesiologists recently warned.

That’s because semaglutide and liraglutide — the key ingredients in Ozempic, Wegovy and other similar drugs — are GLP-1 receptor agonists, which can delay food digestion if taken for extended periods of time.

"Based on recent anecdotal reports, there are concerns that delayed gastric emptying from GLP-1 agonists can increase the risk of regurgitation and pulmonary aspiration of gastric contents during general anesthesia and deep sedation," according to the ASA.



Put more simply, “the food coming up out of the stomach and getting down into the lungs is a major safety concern for anesthesiologists and has been for over a hundred years,” Dr. Michael Champeau, ASA president and adjunct clinical professor at Stanford University, told Health.

Ozempic and similar drugs can impact the effects of fasting before undergoing anesthesia. Getty

“That’s why we are such sticklers about people fasting before surgery to be sure their stomach is empty.”

However, doctors say you don’t need to stop the medication completely. In fact, it’s often enough to just skip a dose.

“Hold these drugs either the day before or day of the procedure. For patients on weekly dosing, it is recommended to hold the dose for a week,” says the ASA.

It's also important to note that that guidance extends only to elective procedures, and not emergency situations. “For patients requiring urgent or emergent procedures, proceed and treat the patient as ‘full stomach’ and manage accordingly,” says the ASA.

The organization decided to address the issue after “we started hearing those [stories] frequently enough and thought we need to look at this closely,” Dr. Champeau told Health, adding that they had reports from anesthesiologists of patients who adhered to the fasting requirement but were still vomiting pre-surgery or had food in their stomachs during a procedure.

Because these drugs are still relatively new, “they haven’t done studies on how long it actually takes for the stomach to be empty after taking a GLP-1 agonist, so there are a lot of areas where we might be able to give more precise guidance if we have more science," said Dr. Champeau.

Ozempic is approved by the FDA for use in the U.S. for people with type 2 diabetes, and taken by injection in the thigh, stomach or arm. But Ozempic and other drugs in its class have also recently become popular among non-diabetics as a quick way to lose weight.

Even so, the drug has recently come under investigation in Europe. Following reports of thoughts of suicide and self-harm in those who took the drugs, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced its review into the manufacturer, Danish firm Novo Nordisk.

“Patient safety is a top priority for Novo Nordisk, and we take all reports about adverse events from use of our medicines very seriously,” the company said in a statement to CNBC.