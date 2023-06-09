Takeoff's Mom Files $1 Million Negligence Lawsuit Against Houston Bowling Alley Where He Was Shot

The mother of late Migos rapper Takeoff has filed a $1 million negligence lawsuit against the Houston venue at which her son was fatally shot last year.

Titania Davenport alleges in a petition filed Thursday that the owners and operators of 810 Billiards & Bowling "negligently failed to provide proper and adequate security" for an event the night of Oct. 31, 2022, despite knowing that high-profile celebrities, including her son, would be in attendance.

Takeoff (real name Kirsnick Khari Ball) was shot and killed early the next morning while at a private party at the venue with his fellow Migos rapper Quavo, who was not injured.

Davenport alleges that the defendants (including 810 Houston LLC, LVA4 Houston Greenstreet, Lionstone Partners LLC, Midway Companies and Cushman & Wakefield) were told in advance about the Halloween night event, and knew it would need "extra security and would draw a large crowd, many of whom would be celebrities, which in itself presents unique and advance security considerations, none of which were taken," according to the petition, which was obtained by PEOPLE.

The petition says that toward the end of the night, "one group of attendees began verbally, physically and openly causing trouble… trying to intimidate Mr. Ball and his group of friends."

As a result, two different groups began shooting at each other, and Takeoff, 28, was an "innocent bystander" fatally shot by stray bullets.

"Mr. Ball sustained pre-death injuries, conscious pain and suffering, and ultimately became aware of his impending death," the petition says. "[He] exercised ordinary care and diligence and was a completely innocent victim free of any contribution to his death.”

Representatives for the defendants did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The petition states that the defendants had a duty to keep him and his fellow attendees safe, and failed to do so, as there was allegedly no security screening upon entry, no after-hours controls or security measures and enforcement of policies that banned firearms on the premises.

Takeoff. Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Davenport alleges that she’s experienced "mental anguish" following Takeoff's death, and is seeking compensation for the "loss of companionship and society…including the loss of positive benefits flowing from the love, companionship, comfort and society that would have been received from [Takeoff] had he lived. These damages were the direct and proximate cause of the incident made the basis of this lawsuit."

Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested in connection with Takeoff's death in December, and was indicted last month by a grand jury on a murder charge. His attorney told KTRK at the time that they expect the jury to "come back with a verdict of not guilty."

Takeoff, meanwhile, was remembered at a Celebration of Life event shortly after his death that included tributes by Quavo and Offset, plus Cardi B, Justin Bieber and Drake.

