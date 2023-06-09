Takeoff's Mom Files $1 Million Negligence Lawsuit Against Houston Bowling Alley Where He Was Shot

The Migos rapper, 28, was an "innocent bystander" when he was fatally shot on Nov. 1, 2022, according to the lawsuit

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on June 9, 2023 02:55PM EDT
Takeoff
Takeoff. Photo:

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The mother of late Migos rapper Takeoff has filed a $1 million negligence lawsuit against the Houston venue at which her son was fatally shot last year.

Titania Davenport alleges in a petition filed Thursday that the owners and operators of 810 Billiards & Bowling "negligently failed to provide proper and adequate security" for an event the night of Oct. 31, 2022, despite knowing that high-profile celebrities, including her son, would be in attendance.

Takeoff (real name Kirsnick Khari Ball) was shot and killed early the next morning while at a private party at the venue with his fellow Migos rapper Quavo, who was not injured.

Davenport alleges that the defendants (including 810 Houston LLC, LVA4 Houston Greenstreet, Lionstone Partners LLC, Midway Companies and Cushman & Wakefield) were told in advance about the Halloween night event, and knew it would need "extra security and would draw a large crowd, many of whom would be celebrities, which in itself presents unique and advance security considerations, none of which were taken," according to the petition, which was obtained by PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Quavo Holds Up Takeoff's Chain as He and Maverick City Music Pay Tribute to Late Rapper at 2023 Grammys

The petition says that toward the end of the night, "one group of attendees began verbally, physically and openly causing trouble… trying to intimidate Mr. Ball and his group of friends."

As a result, two different groups began shooting at each other, and Takeoff, 28, was an "innocent bystander" fatally shot by stray bullets.

"Mr. Ball sustained pre-death injuries, conscious pain and suffering, and ultimately became aware of his impending death," the petition says. "[He] exercised ordinary care and diligence and was a completely innocent victim free of any contribution to his death.”

Representatives for the defendants did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The petition states that the defendants had a duty to keep him and his fellow attendees safe, and failed to do so, as there was allegedly no security screening upon entry, no after-hours controls or security measures and enforcement of policies that banned firearms on the premises.

Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during the 2022 ONE MusicFest
Takeoff. Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Davenport alleges that she’s experienced "mental anguish" following Takeoff's death, and is seeking compensation for the "loss of companionship and society…including the loss of positive benefits flowing from the love, companionship, comfort and society that would have been received from [Takeoff] had he lived. These damages were the direct and proximate cause of the incident made the basis of this lawsuit."

Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested in connection with Takeoff's death in December, and was indicted last month by a grand jury on a murder charge. His attorney told KTRK at the time that they expect the jury to "come back with a verdict of not guilty."

Takeoff, meanwhile, was remembered at a Celebration of Life event shortly after his death that included tributes by Quavo and Offset, plus Cardi B, Justin Bieber and Drake.

Related Articles
Rob Grant - debut album
Lana Del Rey's Dad Rob Grant Says He Loves Being Called 'Nepo Daddy' as He Launches into Music (Exclusive)
Damiano David, Giorgia Soleri
Måneskin's Damiano David 'Very Sorry' for Video of Him Kissing New Woman as He Confirms Breakup with Girlfriend
Melissa Auf Der Maur of Hole and Dave Grohl of Foo Fightersx
Melissa Auf der Maur Recalls 'Beautiful Love Affair' with Dave Grohl — and Why They Broke Up
George Winston
George Winston, Grammy-Winning Pianist, Dead of Cancer at 74
Drake Leads 2023 BET Awards Nominations, Glorilla and Lizzo Trail
Drake Leads 2023 BET Awards with Seven Nominations as Lizzo and GloRilla Are Also Up to Win Big
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona)
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Surprise Songs: The List So Far
Rapper Blueface attends Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2022
Rapper Blueface Arrested in Las Vegas on New Robbery Charge: Reports
Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace attends the closing ceremony during the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival
Ioan Gruffudd’s Daughter, 13, Claims His Girlfriend Bianca Wallace 'Slammed' Door on Her Head: Restraining Order
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson appears at the defense table during jury preselection at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Opening Arguments Begin In the Trial Against School Officer Who Stayed Outside During Parkland Shooting
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: All the Surprise Guests So Far
Spotify Celebrates Niall Horan's "The Show" Album Release with fans
Niall Horan Reveals His Spotify Playlist That Is Already Inspiring Album No. 4 (Exclusive)
Dua Lipa at the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show held at Pacific Design Center on March 9, 2023
Dua Lipa Wins 'Levitating' Copyright Case Against Reggae Band That Claims She Copied Their 2017 Track
Matt Healy of The 1975 headlines Radio 1 Stage
Matty Healy Says He's Been with His 'Boys' as He Performs with Eye Patch After Taylor Swift Split
Astrud Gilberto
Astrud Gilberto, 'The Girl from Ipanema' and Bossa Nova Singer, Dead at 83
Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins pose during a photo shoot at the Intercontinental Hotel in Sydney, New South Wales.
Dave Grohl Thanks Foo Fighters Fans for Feeling Their 'Emotions' at First Shows Since Taylor Hawkins' Death
Justin Combs Misa Hylton
Diddy's Ex Misa Hylton Posts Cryptic Social Media Rant Slamming Rapper After Son's Arrest