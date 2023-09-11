Taika Waititi Teases He May Give Wife Rita Ora Her Own Movie: 'That's Probably on the Cards' (Exclusive)

The couple, who married in August 2022, previously worked together, including on the music video for her song "Praising You"

By
Nigel Smith
Nigel Smith
Nigel Smith
Nigel Smith is the Senior Movies News Editor for PEOPLE. He is an experienced culture editor and writer with a 12-year history of working in the online and print industries.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 11, 2023 01:42PM EDT
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attend the amfAR gala Venezia 2023 presented by Mastercard and Red Sea International Film Festival on September 03, 2023
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora at the amfAR Gala Venezia on Sept. 2, 2023, in Venice, Italy. Photo:

Ryan Emberley/amfAR/amfAR via Getty

Rita Ora might be husband Taika Waititi's next leading lady.

On Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival, where he attended the world premiere of his sports dramedy Next Goal Wins, the director was asked by PEOPLE whether he'd ever write Ora, 32, her own movie to star in.

"That’s probably on the cards, yeah," says Waititi, 48.

As for his new film, it's based on a true story and follows Dutch-American manager Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) "in the slow-paced island community" of American Samoa, where he is "determined to inject footballing discipline into the team as they make a qualifying run for the 2014 FIFA World Cup," according to a synopsis on TIFF's website.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Taika Waititi attends the "Next Goal Wins" Premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 10, 2023
Taika Waititi attends the Next Goal Wins premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 10, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario.

Leon Bennett/Getty

Despite directing Next Goal Wins (which is based on a 2014 documentary of the same name from Mike Brett and Steve Jamison), Waititi says, "Soccer was never a big part of my life."

"New Zealand’s No. 1 sport is rugby; it’s my favorite game," he tells PEOPLE. "I’ve also grown up admiring [soccer] players and watched a lot of soccer in my life. It was a sport I didn’t know as much as I do with rugby, but, more than that, it was about the team and the people."

While Ora is not a part of Next Goal Wins, the Thor: Love and Thunder director has collaborated professionally with his actress-singer wife before, including on the music video for her song "Praising You."

"I love working with her,” Waititi told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. “It’s just a good laugh. It’s nice being married to and working with someone who’s extremely talented. We’ve got a similar sense of humor and we listen to the same stuff."

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora at the Met Gala in New York City on May 1, 2023.

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elsewhere in that interview, the director raved about how Ora “left school early to become a f---ing massive pop star, and as a result says the f---ing coolest things."

"She’s like, ‘I walk around the corner, and slow and behold, it was right in front of me.’ And I’m like, ‘Babe, it’s lo and behold,’ " Waititi told THR. "And she’s like, ‘No, slow and behold, way better.’ I’m like, ‘You’re not wrong. Slow and behold sounds f---ing better.’ ”

Ora — who tied the knot with Waititi in August 2022 — told PEOPLE in July that he is her "biggest supporter and advocate," and that she "love(s) bouncing ideas with him."

Next Goal Wins is in theaters Nov. 17.

Related Articles
Amber Heard, Elon Musk
Amber Heard and Elon Musk Recall Relationship in New Biography: 'I'm Just a Fool for Love,' He Says
Elliot Page attends the Close to You premiere
Elliot Page Calls His New Movie the 'Complete Highlight of My Career' at TIFF Red Carpet (Exclusive)
Robert Downey Jr. Grabs Dinner with Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost
Robert Downey Jr. Grabs Dinner with Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost After Chris Evans' Wedding (Exclusive)
Nicolas Cage, father August Coppola and mother Joy Vogelsang
Nicolas Cage Says It's 'Always a Good Thing' When His Late Father Appears in His Dreams (Exclusive)
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage Jokes He 'Transported' to Toronto Movie Premiere a Day After Daughter's First Birthday (Exclusive)
Lil Nas X attends the "Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 09, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario.
Lil Nas X Walks Red Carpet Premiere Shirtless After Bomb Threat
Noah Galvin in THEATER CAMP.
See Ben Platt, Noah Galvin and 'Theater Camp' Costars in Hilarious Deleted Scenes (Exclusive)
Anna Kendrick attends the Alice, Darling Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario
Anna Kendrick 'Heartbroken' to Miss World Premiere of Her Directorial Debut as She Supports Strike
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx and Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp 'Seemed Cozy' Together on Vegas Set of His Commercial (Exclusive)
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
Kevin Bacon Recalls Kyra Sedgwick's Response to Macon Baby Name Idea: 'You Out of Your Mind?' (Exclusive)
DonnyOsmondOLT0918
Donny Osmond Insists He Has Never Cursed: 'Obviously I Still Think the Words!' (Exclusive)
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Poses Shirtless with Wife Sam
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Poses Shirtless with Wife Sam Taylor-Johnson: 'Summer Romance'
Pope Francis meets with Sylvester Stallone at the Apostolic Palace on September 08, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican.
Sylvester Stallone and His Family Meet with Pope Francis in Vatican City: 'Ready? We Box!'
Cole Tucker Vanessa Hudgens Margarita Dinner Hollywood 10 08 22
Vanessa Hudgens Says Planning Wedding to Cole Tucker Is 'Nuts': 'Dresses Are So Expensive' (Exclusive)
Neve Campbell Says Her Dance Training 'Helped Me Stay Sane' in 'Challenging' Hollywood (Exclusive)
Neve Campbell Says Her Dance Training 'Helped Me Stay Sane' in 'Challenging' Hollywood (Exclusive)
Ian McKellen
Ian McKellen Says His Life 'Changed for the Better' After He Came Out as Gay