Taika Waititi Teases He May Give Wife Rita Ora Her Own Movie: 'That's Probably on the Cards' (Exclusive)

Rita Ora might be husband Taika Waititi's next leading lady.

On Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival, where he attended the world premiere of his sports dramedy Next Goal Wins, the director was asked by PEOPLE whether he'd ever write Ora, 32, her own movie to star in.

"That’s probably on the cards, yeah," says Waititi, 48.

As for his new film, it's based on a true story and follows Dutch-American manager Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) "in the slow-paced island community" of American Samoa, where he is "determined to inject footballing discipline into the team as they make a qualifying run for the 2014 FIFA World Cup," according to a synopsis on TIFF's website.



Taika Waititi attends the Next Goal Wins premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 10, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario. Leon Bennett/Getty

Despite directing Next Goal Wins (which is based on a 2014 documentary of the same name from Mike Brett and Steve Jamison), Waititi says, "Soccer was never a big part of my life."

"New Zealand’s No. 1 sport is rugby; it’s my favorite game," he tells PEOPLE. "I’ve also grown up admiring [soccer] players and watched a lot of soccer in my life. It was a sport I didn’t know as much as I do with rugby, but, more than that, it was about the team and the people."

While Ora is not a part of Next Goal Wins, the Thor: Love and Thunder director has collaborated professionally with his actress-singer wife before, including on the music video for her song "Praising You."

"I love working with her,” Waititi told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. “It’s just a good laugh. It’s nice being married to and working with someone who’s extremely talented. We’ve got a similar sense of humor and we listen to the same stuff."



Taika Waititi and Rita Ora at the Met Gala in New York City on May 1, 2023. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elsewhere in that interview, the director raved about how Ora “left school early to become a f---ing massive pop star, and as a result says the f---ing coolest things."

"She’s like, ‘I walk around the corner, and slow and behold, it was right in front of me.’ And I’m like, ‘Babe, it’s lo and behold,’ " Waititi told THR. "And she’s like, ‘No, slow and behold, way better.’ I’m like, ‘You’re not wrong. Slow and behold sounds f---ing better.’ ”

Ora — who tied the knot with Waititi in August 2022 — told PEOPLE in July that he is her "biggest supporter and advocate," and that she "love(s) bouncing ideas with him."

Next Goal Wins is in theaters Nov. 17.