Taika Waititi Reveals Wife Rita Ora Proposed to Him: ‘I Said ‘Yes’ Instantly’

Taika Waititi says Rita Ora flipped the script on their engagement.

The Thor: Love and Thunder director, 47, revealed in a new interview with Vogue to celebrate the couple's one-year wedding anniversary that the “Praising You” singer, 32, was actually the one who popped the question.

“She proposed to me, and I said ‘yes’ instantly,” Waititi confessed.

The pair first met at a barbecue that Waititi hosted at his Los Angeles home in 2018, but only began dating three years later after linking up while they were both filming in Australia, per Vogue.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi photographed on their wedding day in August 2022. Jack Gorlin

Ora proposed on their vacation in Palm Springs in the summer of 2022 — only a few weeks before the wedding took place at their home in L.A. on Aug. 4.

“There were about eight people there — just close friends and family, and parents on Zoom,” Waititi said, noting that the small guest list included his sister Elena and daughters Te Kāinga o te Hinekāhu, 11, and Matewa Kiritapu, 7.

The “For You” singer walked down the aisle with her sister in a Tom Ford lace gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and a sheer veil that fell to her knees for the simple ceremony. She also had a special accessory: a pearl bracelet that her mother got married in.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi share a kiss during their wedding ceremony. Jack Gorlin

After they said “I do” in front of their closest family and friends, they dined and danced the night away at a friend’s house for the afterparty. Another friend even got an Elvis impersonator to serenade them during the party, they told the publication.

Ora said the affair was so low-key that "it was almost like another day. We just all dressed up and got married.”

The songstress revealed in an interview with PEOPLE last month that after the ceremony, she went into the studio and crafted the romantic title track off her new album, You & I, which detailed her and Waititi’s intimate wedding.

“My biggest supporter and advocate is Taika,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said, adding that she hopes to "one day" expand their family. "That’s always been a dream of mine.”