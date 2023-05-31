Taika Waititi Praises Wife Rita Ora as 'Extremely Talented': 'We've Got a Similar Sense of Humor'

Taika Waititi can't sing his praises of wife Rita Ora highly enough.

In a new cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, the Thor: Love and Thunder director, 47, raved about collaborating with Ora on the music video for her song "Praising You."

"I love working with her,” Waititi told the magazine. “It’s just a good laugh. It’s nice being married to and working with someone who’s extremely talented. We’ve got a similar sense of humor and we listen to the same stuff."

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor and filmmaker raved about how Ora, 32, “left school early to become a f---ing massive pop star, and as a result says the f---ing coolest things."

"She’s like, ‘I walk around the corner, and slow and behold, it was right in front of me.’ And I’m like, ‘Babe, it’s lo and behold,’ " Waititi told THR. "And she’s like, ‘No, slow and behold, way better.’ I’m like, ‘You’re not wrong. Slow and behold sounds f---ing better.’ ”

Taika Waititi on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter. Paul Yem

In August 2022, a source told PEOPLE that the couple had wed in a "very small" ceremony, shortly after the pair sparked marriage rumors when Waititi and Ora wore what appeared to be wedding bands on social media.

In an cover story interview with Glamour UK published earlier this month, the "Let You Love Me" singer opened up about the planning behind her top-secret wedding to Waititi.

"[The wedding was planned] in two to three days, when I was out of cycle, which is what I call it when I'm not in album cycle mode," Ora told the outlet. "His kids were there, and I really wanted them to be a part of it. It was either then or we had to wait for ages."

She continued, "I didn't want to do it without my stepkids there. So, we just figured it out, and we did it. And it was perfect. ... It was a dream."



Taika Waititi and Rita Ora. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty

Ora — who publicly confirmed the marriage in January — also elaborated on her decision to keep the wedding private.



"Some women like to feel that real special attention that day. And everyone's different. And for me – I think with my job, it is all … it's very attention driven – I wanted to keep it private because my life and my career aren't," she said.

In February, Waititi showed off a brand-new "R" hand tattoo on Instagram, implying that it was for his love of rugby — but fans jumped in to assert their idea that the "R" must be for "Rita."

"​​I love Rugby," the actor and director wrote in his caption.