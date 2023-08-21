Taika Waititi Celebrates 48th Birthday in Ibiza with Wife Rita Ora and Friends — See the Photos

Taika Waititi turned 48 with a bang.

The actor/director was the guest of honor recently at a celebration held on the Spanish island of Ibiza, where he was joined by wife Rita Ora and several friends.

Ora, 32, shared a carousel of images from the star-studded bash on her Instagram account Monday. Taken by Paris-based photographer Tiziano D., the photos showed off her sparkly dress and sweet moments with guests, including Diplo, British TV personality Vas J Morgan and more.

Photos with Waititi showed the couple pulling funny faces for the camera, leaning in for a sweet embrace and the Thor: Love and Thunder director standing on a chair at a long dining table with his arms outstretched.

"Only in Ibiza do you gather a group of such incredible people full of joy and laughter these are the only appropriate photos I could find!" Ora wrote in her caption. "Thank you to everyone who came you know who you all are! And @vasjmorgan for single handedly bringing us all together."

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi at his 48th birthday party. SHUTTERSTOCK

Also among those in attendance were Joel Edgerton, Charlotte Tilbury and Jodie Turner-Smith, as seen in photos shared on social media.

Morgan, 34, shared images of himself appearing to give a speech during dinner on his Instagram Story, standing at the long dining table while others around him were seated.

"Wow I'm so loved," Morgan joked in text atop one photo of Ora and Waititi looking up at him from their seats, going on to tag the couple and add, "They're obsessed."

"Love you @taikawaititi," he wrote alongside the following image, which showed him and the man of the hour in a sweet hug.



It's been a celebratory month for the What We Do in the Shadows executive producer and "Shine Ya Light" singer, who began dating in 2021 and recently marked their one-year wedding anniversary.

On Wednesday, Ora shared a touching tribute to her husband as he officially turned 48, calling him the "funnest smartest man I have ever come across in my life."

"You keep me together in moments I don’t think I can. Thank you for showing me what love really is," she wrote in an Instagram post, which included a series of photos and videos.

"Here’s to many more moments of me stealing your jokes and telling them 10x louder so people think I’m the funny one," Ora continued. "I LOVE YOU."