Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik is an English singer-songwriter whose music career began on the British singing competition The X Factor in 2010. After being eliminated as a solo act, Malik was brought back alongside four other contestants (Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne), to form the boy band One Direction – which went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. He left the group in 2015, and signed with RCA records to pursue a solo music career.

The pop singer was the first British male artist to debut at number one in both the U.K. and U.S. with the release of his debut album, Mind of Mine, and single, Pillow Talk, in 2016. His collaborative singles, I Don't Wanna Live Forever with Taylor Swift and Dusk Till Dawn with Sia, gained international success. He released his sophomore album, Icarus Falls, in 2018 and his third studio album, Nobody Is Listening, in 2021.

Zayn has been in an on-and-off relationship with supermodel GiGi Hadid since late 2015, but the couple officially announced their split in Oct. 2021. The two share daughter Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020.

Most Recent

Gigi Hadid 'Has Made It Clear Her Daughter Needs Her Dad' Zayn Malik After Yolanda Argument: Source
The supermodel model "will do everything she can to make sure [she and ex Zayn Malik] co-parent in a civil way," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue
Everything Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Have Said About Parenthood
Although Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have officially separated, the love for their daughter Khai remains as strong as ever
Zayn Malik's Sister Waliyha Says He's 'Loved by Us All' Following Alleged Yolanda Hadid Altercation
Zayn Malik's younger sister Waliyha shared several quotes to Instagram offering support for her brother
Insiders Detail Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's 'Toxic' Relationship, 'No Love Lost' with Singer and Yolanda
On Thursday, sources confirmed that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid had split amid reports of a recent dispute with her mother Yolanda
Zayn Malik Pleads No Contest to Harassment Charges After Allegedly Shoving Yolanda Hadid During Fight
The singer, who denied the shoving claims, must serve 360 days of probation and complete both an anger management course and domestic violence program, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE
Bella Hadid Posts 'Work on Yourself' Quote Amid Sister Gigi and Zayn Malik's Breakup
“I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself,” the cryptic quote read
Advertisement

More Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break Up After Singer's Alleged Argument with Her Mom Yolanda: Sources
The exes first sparked romance rumors in November 2015 and share 13-month-old daughter Khai
Zayn Malik Responds After Report He Struck Gigi Hadid's Mom Yolanda, Wants 'Peaceful' Co-Parenting
Zayn Malik says he made "efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment" and wants to "co-parent" daughter Khai "in a manner in which she deserves" after an alleged "argument" with Yolanda Hadid
Bella Hadid Calls Niece Khai the 'Biggest Gift': 'I Never Knew That I Could Have This Much Joy'
Gigi Hadid Asks Fans to 'Keep Some Space' While Taking Photos: 'I Need to Stay Socially Distanced'
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai Turns 1 — See the Cutest Photos from Her Birthday Bash
Watch Liam Payne Poke Fun at the One Direction 'Meeting' After Zayn Malik Decided to Quit the Band

Gigi Hadid Shares Snaps of Farm Life Moments with Daughter Khai: 'Cute Cute Cute!'

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have settled down with their daughter Khai — who turns 1 in September — in a quiet area of Pennsylvania

All Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid on Her Hopes for Daughter Khai to 'Be a Bridge for Her Different Ethnicities' One Day
Parents // June 14, 2021
Liam Payne Says He Hit 'Rock Bottom' and Suffered Moments of 'Suicidal Ideation' in One Direction
Music // June 08, 2021
Growing So Fast! Gigi Hadid Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter Khai, 8 Months, in Matching Outfits
Parents // May 20, 2021
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Show PDA on Her 26th Birthday as They Celebrate with Bella Hadid in N.Y.C.
Style // April 24, 2021
The Sweetest Photos of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Daughter, Khai
Parents // October 29, 2021
Gigi Hadid Poses for Springtime Selfie with Baby Daughter Khai
Parents // April 20, 2021
Hoppy Easter! These Celeb Babies Celebrated Their First Easter This Year
Parents // April 05, 2021
Zayn Malik Says He's Surprised How Quickly He Adjusted to Fatherhood: 'Different Pace of Life'
Parents // March 18, 2021
Zayn Malik Claims Grammys Are Rigged 'Unless You Shake Hands' Despite His Ineligibility This Year
Music // March 09, 2021
Gigi Hadid Shares Look at Daughter Khai's Playroom in Series of Never-Before-Seen Photos from Her Pregnancy
Parents // February 21, 2021
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Mark First Valentine's Day as Parents: 'The Valentine We Get to Share Forever'
Parents // February 14, 2021
Gigi Hadid Shares Her Cute Nickname for Daughter Khai, Plus Monikers for Baby's Grandparents
Parents // February 05, 2021
Gigi Hadid Reveals Matching Tattoo with Boyfriend Zayn Malik in Honor of Their Baby Daughter
Style // February 04, 2021
Zayn Malik Will Let Fans Watch Him 'Dream' on Instagram Live: 'I Love a Good Science Project'
Music // February 04, 2021
Gigi Hadid Reveals the Incredibly Personal Gift Taylor Swift Sent Her Daughter Khai
Parents // February 04, 2021
Gigi Hadid Reveals She Had a Home Birth — and Zayn Malik Helped Deliver Their Daughter Khai
Parents // February 04, 2021
Zayn Malik Tattoos 4-Month-Old Daughter's Name on His Wrist in Arabic
Style // January 25, 2021
Is Gigi Hadid's Daughter's Name a Sweet Nod to the Model's Sister Bella?
Parents // January 22, 2021
Gigi Hadid Reveals Name of Her and Zayn Malik's 4-Month-Old Daughter
Parents // January 21, 2021
Gigi Hadid Shows Off the Incredible Cake Buddy Valastro's Team Made for Zayn Malik's Birthday
Food // January 14, 2021
Gigi Hadid Shows Off Post-Baby Body in $1,360 Pants and a Crop Top at Zayn Malik's Birthday Party
Style // January 13, 2021
Zayn Malik Debuts New Single 'Vibez' Ahead of Third Album
Music // January 08, 2021
Yolanda Hadid Shares Sweet Photos from Her Christmas Celebration with Daughter Gigi and Zayn Malik
TV // December 28, 2020
Gigi Hadid Shares Holiday Snap of Zayn Malik and Their Daughter While Celebrating Christmas
Parents // December 26, 2020
Winter Wonderland! Gigi Hadid Takes Baby Daughter Out in Stroller for 'Her First Snow'
Parents // December 18, 2020
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com