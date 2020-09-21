Skip to content
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
Zack Snyder
Zack Snyder
Zack Snyder
Zack Snyder
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
IMDb Listed
Zack Snyder's Justice League
,
Army of the Dead
as Oscar Winners After Fan-Voted Honor (UPDATED)
Two of Zack Snyder's movies earned the top spot in new fan-voted slots, revealed during Sunday's Oscars broadcast
Read More
Jason Momoa Says He Wants to Make a Movie with Dwayne Johnson: 'One of These Days'
The
Aquaman
star said he hopes to make a movie with his friend Dwayne Johnson once the actors' schedules align
Read More
Ana de la Reguera Says Training for
Army of the Dead
Was Like 'Being in a Video Game'
Ana de la Reguera joins an ensemble cast in Zack Snyder's
Army of the Dead
, a zombie-heist film of epic proportions that is now streaming on Netflix
Read More
Zack Snyder Says Warner Bros. Passed on His
300
Sequel That Became a 'Beautiful' Gay 'Love Story'
Blood and Ashes
would explore "the relationship between Hephaestion and Alexander [the Great]," Snyder recently said on The Playlist's
The Fourth Wall
podcast
Read More
Justice League
Director Zack Snyder Says a Black Superman Movie Is 'Long Overdue'
The
Justice League
director said he was interested to see what J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates do with the character in the DC reboot
Read More
Zack Snyder's
Army of the Dead
Will Debut First 15 Minutes of Netflix Film in Livestream Event
Zack Snyder's highly-anticipated Netflix zombie-heist movie will premiere its first 15 minutes in an interactive livestream event next week
Read More
More Zack Snyder
A Zombie Tiger Takes on Dave Bautista in New Action-Packed Trailer for Zack Snyder's
Army of the Dead
Army of the Dead
is in select theaters on May 14 and on Netflix on May 21
Leslie Jones Hilariously Documents Her 4-Hour Viewing of
Zack Snyder's
Justice League
: '#longa--movie'
The comedian gushed over Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Henry Cavill's Superman during the four-hour-long viewing
Zack Snyder's Justice League
Lands on HBO Max Today — Why the Movie Is a Big Deal
Zack and Deborah Snyder on the 'Cathartic Journey' of Releasing Their
Justice League
Cut After Daughter's Death
Zack Snyder's Justice League
Accidentally Leaks on HBO Max 10 Days Before Debut
A Casino Full of Zombies Complicates a Heist in Teaser for Zack Snyder's Netflix Film
Army of the Dead
Zack Snyder Included His Daughter's Favorite Song in His Cut of
Justice League
After Her Death
Zack Snyder stepped away from filming 2017's
Justice League
after the death of his daughter
Zack Snyder's Justice League
Debuts First Trailer for 4-Hour-Long Film
Watch Henry Cavill's Superman Fly in an All-Black Suit in First Look at
Zack Snyder's Justice League
Zack Snyder Says He Left
Justice League
Because 'There Was No Fight in Me' After Death of Daughter
First Look at Zack Snyder's Zombie-Heist Movie
Army of the Dead
for Netflix
Gal Gadot Says She Did Not Do Reshoots for
Zack Snyder's Justice League
All Zack Snyder
It's Almost Here! Take a Closer Look at Ben Affleck's Batman in
Zack Snyder's Justice League
Movies
//
September 21, 2020
Zack Snyder Returns to Movies After Stepping Away from
Justice League
Due to Daughter's Suicide
Movies
//
January 30, 2019
Who Bonded? Who Kissed? The Superstars of
Batman v Superman
Pose for PEOPLE
Movies
//
October 05, 2016
Ben Affleck Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Movies
//
March 02, 2016
Batman v Superman
Director Zack Snyder Explains Why Ben Affleck Is the Perfect Batman: 'He's Got the Chin, He's Got the Chops'
Movies
//
January 07, 2016
See Ben Affleck's Batsuit for
Batman v Superman
(No, It Doesn't Have Nipples)
Movies
//
April 21, 2015
Director Zack Snyder Teases
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Special IMAX Clip (VIDEO)
Movies
//
April 16, 2015
Ben Affleck Makes One Slick Bruce Wayne on
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Set
Movies
//
August 11, 2014
See Ben Affleck as Batman at Comic-Con
Movies
//
December 02, 2020
Jason Momoa Cast as Aquaman in
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
: Report
Celebrity
//
June 16, 2014
Ben Affleck to Play Batman in 2015 Superman Sequel
Movies
//
August 23, 2013
