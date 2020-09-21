Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder
Full Name
Hometown

Most Recent

IMDb Listed Zack Snyder's Justice League, Army of the Dead as Oscar Winners After Fan-Voted Honor (UPDATED)
Two of Zack Snyder's movies earned the top spot in new fan-voted slots, revealed during Sunday's Oscars broadcast
Jason Momoa Says He Wants to Make a Movie with Dwayne Johnson: 'One of These Days'
The Aquaman star said he hopes to make a movie with his friend Dwayne Johnson once the actors' schedules align
Ana de la Reguera Says Training for Army of the Dead Was Like 'Being in a Video Game'
Ana de la Reguera joins an ensemble cast in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, a zombie-heist film of epic proportions that is now streaming on Netflix
Zack Snyder Says Warner Bros. Passed on His 300 Sequel That Became a 'Beautiful' Gay 'Love Story'
Blood and Ashes would explore "the relationship between Hephaestion and Alexander [the Great]," Snyder recently said on The Playlist's The Fourth Wall podcast
Justice League Director Zack Snyder Says a Black Superman Movie Is 'Long Overdue'
The Justice League director said he was interested to see what J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates do with the character in the DC reboot
Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Will Debut First 15 Minutes of Netflix Film in Livestream Event
Zack Snyder's highly-anticipated Netflix zombie-heist movie will premiere its first 15 minutes in an interactive livestream event next week
Advertisement

More Zack Snyder

A Zombie Tiger Takes on Dave Bautista in New Action-Packed Trailer for Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead
Army of the Dead is in select theaters on May 14 and on Netflix on May 21
Leslie Jones Hilariously Documents Her 4-Hour Viewing of Zack Snyder's Justice League: '#longa--movie'
The comedian gushed over Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Henry Cavill's Superman during the four-hour-long viewing
Zack Snyder's Justice League Lands on HBO Max Today — Why the Movie Is a Big Deal
Zack and Deborah Snyder on the 'Cathartic Journey' of Releasing Their Justice League Cut After Daughter's Death
Zack Snyder's Justice League Accidentally Leaks on HBO Max 10 Days Before Debut
A Casino Full of Zombies Complicates a Heist in Teaser for Zack Snyder's Netflix Film Army of the Dead
Zack Snyder Included His Daughter's Favorite Song in His Cut of Justice League After Her Death

Zack Snyder stepped away from filming 2017's Justice League after the death of his daughter

All Zack Snyder

It's Almost Here! Take a Closer Look at Ben Affleck's Batman in Zack Snyder's Justice League
Movies // September 21, 2020
Zack Snyder Returns to Movies After Stepping Away from Justice League Due to Daughter's Suicide
Movies // January 30, 2019
Who Bonded? Who Kissed? The Superstars of Batman v Superman Pose for PEOPLE
Movies // October 05, 2016
Ben Affleck Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Movies // March 02, 2016
Batman v Superman Director Zack Snyder Explains Why Ben Affleck Is the Perfect Batman: 'He's Got the Chin, He's Got the Chops'
Movies // January 07, 2016
See Ben Affleck's Batsuit for Batman v Superman (No, It Doesn't Have Nipples)
Movies // April 21, 2015
Director Zack Snyder Teases Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Special IMAX Clip (VIDEO)
Movies // April 16, 2015
Ben Affleck Makes One Slick Bruce Wayne on Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Set
Movies // August 11, 2014
See Ben Affleck as Batman at Comic-Con
Movies // December 02, 2020
Jason Momoa Cast as Aquaman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Report
Celebrity // June 16, 2014
Ben Affleck to Play Batman in 2015 Superman Sequel
Movies // August 23, 2013
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com