Zachary Levi to Share His Mental Health Journey After 'Childhood Trauma' in New Book Radical Love
Levi shares exclusively with PEOPLE that his debut book, Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others, will be published by Harper Horizon on June 28 Read More
American Underdog's Zachary Levi and Anna Paquin on Playing Kurt and Brenda Warner: 'They're Amazing'
The actors talk learning to quarterback and line-dance to play Kurt and Brenda Warner in American Underdog, the new movie about the couple Read More
James Corden Hilariously Confronts Zachary Levi for Faking a British Accent to Land Role in Tangled
"And then then they gave me the job, based on my English accent," the actor said in an appearance on The Late Show Monday night while recalling how he landed the role Read More
Meet the 2021 CMA Awards Presenters, Including Katy Perry, Kelsea Ballerini and Darius Rucker
The CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan, will broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC Read More
Lucy Liu to Play a Villainous Demigod in DC's Shazam! Fury of the Gods
The Charlie’s Angels actress will play the DC villain Kalypso in the upcoming film
Zachary Levi Says Shazam! 2 Likely Happening Soon as Child Actors Grow Up 'Like Weeds'
Zachary Levi says the studio behind Shazam! wants the get the ball rolling on a sequel before the kids get too old
