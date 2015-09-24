Zachary Levi

Zachary Levi to Share His Mental Health Journey After 'Childhood Trauma' in New Book Radical Love
Levi shares exclusively with PEOPLE that his debut book, Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others, will be published by Harper Horizon on June 28
American Underdog's Zachary Levi and Anna Paquin on Playing Kurt and Brenda Warner: 'They're Amazing'
The actors talk learning to quarterback and line-dance to play Kurt and Brenda Warner in American Underdog, the new movie about the couple
James Corden Hilariously Confronts Zachary Levi for Faking a British Accent to Land Role in Tangled
"And then then they gave me the job, based on my English accent," the actor said in an appearance on The Late Show Monday night while recalling how he landed the role  
Meet the 2021 CMA Awards Presenters, Including Katy Perry, Kelsea Ballerini and Darius Rucker
The CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan, will broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC
Zachary Levi Makes Red Carpet Debut with 'Special Lady Friend' Caroline Tyler at ESPY Awards
Zachary Levi and Caroline Tyler were photographed holding hands the following day in New York City
First Look! See Zachary Levi as NFL MVP Kurt Warner in American Underdog Biopic
Zachary Levi takes on Kurt Warner's incredible real-life story in American Underdog
Lucy Liu to Play a Villainous Demigod in DC's Shazam! Fury of the Gods
The Charlie’s Angels actress will play the DC villain Kalypso in the upcoming film
Helen Mirren Is Set to Play the Villain Hespera in Shazam! Fury Of The Gods
The sequel will also star Zachary Levi
LeBron James, Lana Del Rey, Natalia Bryant and More React to Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series Win
Zachary Levi Reveals Shazam! 2 Is 'Still on Track' After Release Date Was Pushed by 7 Months
The Chuck Cast Is Reuniting for a Virtual Table Read of an Episode Chosen by Fans
Asher Angel Reveals Zachary Levi 'Sings All Day' to 'Cute' Music on Set of Shazam!
Zachary Levi Says Shazam! 2 Likely Happening Soon as Child Actors Grow Up 'Like Weeds'

Zachary Levi says the studio behind Shazam! wants the get the ball rolling on a sequel before the kids get too old

Your Definitive Guide to This Season's TV Reboots and Spin-Offs
TV // September 24, 2015
FIRST LOOK: Old and New Collide in Heroes Reborn – 'This Is Heroes on Steroids'
TV // August 24, 2015
Heroes Reborn Teaser: 'Where Are the Heroes?' (VIDEO)
TV // June 24, 2015
Zachary Levi on Being a Newlywed: 'Marriage Is a Whole Other Animal'
TV // March 19, 2015
Zachary Levi Marries Missy Peregrym
Celebrity // June 17, 2014
Inside Their Man Caves
Archive // November 29, 2010
Where's the Most Unusual Place You've Ever Picked Up a Girl?
Archive // June 30, 2008
