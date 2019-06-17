Zac Efron

Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried's Scoob! to Skip Theaters and Head to Digital Like Trolls World Tour

Scoob! will skip a theatrical release amid the coronavirus pandemic
From Beyoncé to High School Musical — the Top Moments from ABC's Disney Family Singalong Special

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the star-studded broadcast helped raise money for Feeding America
Zac Efron Forced to Skip Singing with High School Musical Co-Stars as He's 'Hunkered Down in the Middle of Nowhere'

The actor introduced his costars who then sang a rendition of "We're All in This Together" during the Disney Family Singalong special on ABC Thursday night
High School Musical Cast Reuniting for Disney At-Home Singalong Special — Including Zac Efron

The actor will be joining Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and Lucas Grabeel from their respective homes to perform "We're All in This Together"
Joe Exotic’s Husband Dillon Passage Wants Zac Efron to Play Him in a Tiger King Film

Passage says Efron has what it takes to play him because he has “blue eyes, dark hair” and is “good looking”
Zac Efron Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio Once Cooked Him Breakfast — and the Advice He Gave Him

Zac Efron's friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio began courtside at a Laker's game in 2008
New SCOOB! Trailer Reunites the Mystery Gang and Introduces Mark Wahlberg's Blue Falcon

SCOOB! opens in theaters May 15
Ashley Tisdale Jokes Zac Efron Was Her Worst On-Screen Kiss: 'I Closed My Mouth So Fast'

The two actors shared a smooch on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody in 2006
Zac Efron Says He 'Bounced Back Quickly' After Getting Sick in Papua New Guinea

Sharing is Caring! Nina Dobrev, Will Smith, Miley Cyrus and 18 Other Celebs Who Posted Pics from Their Hospital Bed

Celebs Who Shared Photos from Their Hospital Beds

First Scoob! Trailer Reveals How Shaggy Gave Scooby-Doo His Famous Name

Flashback! Vanessa Hudgens Sings High School Musical’s ‘Breaking Free’ During Karaoke Night Out

Red Hot! Shirtless Zac Efron Returns to Instagram with His Steamiest Photo Yet

Zac Efron posed shirtless from inside a hot sauna

The Twilight Chemistry! The Hills Cast! Look Back at the Most Memorable, Fashionable and WTF Moments from the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Movies // June 17, 2019
Happy Father's Day to All These Adorable Celebrity Dog Dads

Pets // June 13, 2019
Watch Zac Efron Hit the Gym with Four Victoria's Secret Models

Health // May 29, 2019
Memorial Day Plunge! Zac Efron Sinks Into Ice Bath After Hot Sauna in Shirtless Workout

Movies // May 28, 2019
Zac Efron Says 'Friends Come and Go' While Admitting He 'Learned This the Hard Way'

Movies // May 03, 2019
Everything to Know About Zac Efron's Ted Bundy Film — Including the Controversy Surrounding It

Movies // May 01, 2019
PEOPLE Now: Game of Thrones Cinematographer Defends the Dark Battle of Winterfell — Watch the Full Episode

Celebrity // April 30, 2019
Watch Zac Efron Compare His Abs to His Wax Figure's: 'I'm Very Impressed and Scared'

Movies // April 30, 2019
'I'll Never Forget Because I Remember the Taste': Celebs Spill Their Awkward, Sweet and Hilarious First Kiss Stories

Celebrity // November 13, 2019
The Truth About Young Love in the Spotlight: 10 Confessions from Former Teen 'It' Couples

Celebrity // April 25, 2019
Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Why She Is 'Grateful' She Dated Zac Efron Early in Her Career: 'I Had Someone to Lean On'

TV // April 22, 2019
Zac Efron and Nina Dobrev Try to Get Brad Pitt's Fight Club Abs in New Workout Video

Health // April 07, 2019
Zac Efron Terrifies as Serial Killer Ted Bundy in Creepy Extremely Wicked Trailer

Movies // April 02, 2019
Ice Ice Baby! Shirtless Zac Efron Dances to Vanilla Ice and Shows Off Abs in Cryotherapy Chamber

Movies // March 28, 2019
Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried Are Voicing Fred and Daphne in Animated Scooby-Doo Film

Movies // March 22, 2019
Charlie Hunnam Was Scouted at a Shoe Store and More of the Very Different Ways Your Favorite Celebs Were Discovered

Celebrity // March 11, 2019
The Women in Zac Efron's Life: From Vanessa Hudgens to Rumored New Flame Sarah Bro

Movies // March 06, 2019
Is Zac Efron Dating Olympic Swimmer Sarah Bro? Pair Spotted Hanging Out Together

Movies // March 06, 2019
Zac Efron Is Healing from Surgery After He Tore His ACL ‘Shredding the Gnar’

Health // February 08, 2019
Double Abs! Zac Efron and Brother Dylan Go Shirtless Under a Waterfall

Movies // February 07, 2019
Zac Efron's Ted Bundy Movie Is Likely Coming to Netflix

Movies // February 05, 2019
Ted Bundy Survivor Responds to Controversy Over Zac Efron's Portrayal of Serial Killer

Movies // January 29, 2019
Haley Joel Osment Says New Film Featuring Zac Efron's Portrayal of Ted Bundy Is 'Fascinating'

Movies // January 22, 2019
Zac Efron Pens Sweet Tribute to Friend After Near Fatal Accident: 'You Inspire Me, Brother'

Movies // January 22, 2019
Zac Efron Shows Off His Toned Physique as He Takes a 'Perfect' Swing on a Golf Course: 'FOORREE!'

Movies // January 14, 2019
