Zac Brown Band

Most Recent

Coy Bowles Says It's a 'Blessing in Disguise' to Be at Home with His Daughters amid Pandemic

Coy Bowles Says It's a 'Blessing in Disguise' to Be at Home with His Daughters amid Pandemic

The dad of two says he is "so thankful" to be home with his young girls as he'll "never be able to get these years back"
Zac Brown Band's Clay Cook and Wife Brooke Welcome Daughter Cecilia Ellen: 'We Could Not Feel More Proud'

Zac Brown Band's Clay Cook and Wife Welcome Daughter Cecilia Ellen: 'We Could Not Feel More Proud'

Clay Cook previously told PEOPLE that his daughter on the way would "be the first girl in the Cook family line since the 1930s"
Danica Patrick Has a New Rosé — Plus More Celebs Who Have Gotten Into the Wine Business

Celebs Who Have Gotten Into the Wine Business

Get all the details on what Jon Bon Jovi, Snoop Dogg, John Legend and more stars are sipping and selling.
Zac Brown Band Announces '4th with the Family' Livestream Concert Benefiting Veterans

Zac Brown Band Announces '4th with the Family' Livestream Concert Benefiting Veterans

Funds raised for Zac Brown Band's livestream will go towards Camp Southern Ground's two Warrior programs
Zac Brown Band Releases Sweet Song 'The Man Who Loves You The Most;' Ahead of Father's Day

Zac Brown Band Releases Sweet Song 'The Man Who Loves You the Most' Ahead of Father's Day

“I’m blessed with four incredible daughters, [and] this song is a constant reminder that their dad loves them unconditionally," Zac Brown tells PEOPLE.
Zac Brown Opens Up About Taking Risks with His Solo Album: 'I Want the Freedom to Be My Own Artist'

Zac Brown Opens Up About Taking Risks with His Solo Album: 'I Want the Freedom to Be My Own Artist'

"I don't want to abandon anything. I just want to grow," says Zac Brown of his new music

More Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Says He's Grateful to Be Spending Extra Time with His 5 Kids: 'Nothing More Important'

Zac Brown Says He's Grateful to Be Spending Extra Time with His 5 Kids: 'Nothing More Important'

"I have an amazing relationship with my kids," Zac Brown tells PEOPLE of his five children
Zac Brown Band's Coy Bowles Releases First Children's Album amid Coronavirus Pandemic to Help 'Lift Spirits' and 'Give Hope'

Zac Brown Band's Coy Bowles Releases First Children's Album Early in Response to Coronavirus

Coy Bowles' first children's album, Music for Tiny Humans, is available to stream Friday
Baby Girl on the Way for Zac Brown Band's Clay Cook and Wife Brooke: 'Cannot Wait to Meet Her'

Baby Girl on the Way for Zac Brown Band's Clay Cook, Wife Brooke: 'Cannot Wait to Meet Her'

Zac Brown Asks Fans to Stay Indoors as He Reveals He's Laid Off 90% of His Band's Road Crew Due to Coronavirus

Zac Brown Asks Fans to Stay Indoors, Says He's Laid Off 90% of His Road Crew Due to Coronavirus

Zac Brown’s ’80s-Themed ‘Swayze’ Video Honors Late Actor by Hilariously Recreating Ghost Scene

Zac Brown’s ’80s-Themed ‘Swayze’ Video Honors Late Actor by Hilariously Recreating Ghost Scene

Zac Brown Releases First-Ever Pop Solo Album, The Controversy: 'This Is My Chance to Be an Artist'

Zac Brown Releases First-Ever Pop Solo Album, The Controversy: 'This Is My Chance to Be an Artist'

Zac Brown Band Releases Adorable Pet-Filled 'Leaving Love Behind' Music Video for a Good Cause

The Grammy Award winning band partnered with Best Friends Animal Society to help animals displaced by Hurricane Dorian for their latest music video

All Zac Brown Band

Snooki Speaks Out Over JWwow Split: 'I Think They’re Going to Be Fine' on People Now — Watch the Full Episode

Snooki Speaks Out Over JWwow Split: 'I Think They’re Going to Be Fine' on People Now — Watch the Full Episode

Celebrity // October 05, 2018
Zac Brown and Wife Shelly Separate After 12 Years of Marriage: 'This Was a Difficult Decision'

Zac Brown and Wife Shelly Separate After 12 Years of Marriage: 'This Was a Difficult Decision'

Country // October 05, 2018
A New Little One to Love! Zac Brown Band's Clay Cook Introduces Son Theron Maine

Zac Brown Band's Clay Cook Welcomes Son Theron Maine

Parents // August 24, 2018
It's a Country Baby Boom! From Jason Aldean to Thomas Rhett, See Nashville's Newest Parents

It's a Country Baby Boom! From Jason Aldean to Thomas Rhett, See Nashville's Newest Parents

Parents // March 27, 2018
Meet Millie Mercy! Zac Brown Band's Coy Bowles and Wife Kylie Introduce Second Daughter

Zac Brown Band's Coy Bowles Welcomes Daughter Millie Mercy

Parents // February 13, 2018
See PEOPLE’s First Jewelry Collection with Shelly Brown on HSN Tonight!

See PEOPLE’s First Jewelry Collection with Shelly Brown on HSN Tonight!

Style // January 19, 2018
Dream! Chanel! Bronx! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in November

Dream! Chanel! Bronx! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in November

Parents // December 01, 2017
Second Daughter on the Way for Zac Brown Band's Coy Bowles: 'The Whole Family Is Super Excited'

Baby Girl on the Way for Zac Brown Band's Coy Bowles

Parents // November 29, 2017
'Mean Tweets' Goes Country with Blake Shelton, Jana Kramer, Zac Brown Band and More

'Mean Tweets' Goes Country with Blake Shelton, Jana Kramer, Zac Brown Band and More

Country // November 09, 2017
Meet Zac Brown's 'Better Half': How He and Jewelry Designer Wife Shelly Created an Inclusive Camp for Kids — Together

Meet Zac Brown's 'Better Half': How He and Jewelry Designer Wife Shelly Created an Inclusive Camp for Kids — Together

Country // August 21, 2017
Get 'Close' to Ryan Kinder with His 'Raw and Real' Deconstructed Video

Get 'Close' to Ryan Kinder with His 'Raw and Real' Deconstructed Video

Country // July 28, 2017
Zac Brown Band Makes Surprise Hospital Visit to Pennsylvania Teen Paralyzed Weeks Before Concert

Zac Brown Band Makes Surprise Hospital Visit to Pennsylvania Teen Paralyzed Weeks Before Concert

Country // July 18, 2017
Joe Walsh Launches Veterans Foundation with Inaugural Benefit Show Featuring Keith Urban, Zac Brown Band and More

Joe Walsh Launches Veterans Foundation with Inaugural Benefit Show Featuring Keith Urban, Zac Brown Band and More

Music // July 18, 2017
Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line ... and Dolly Parton! Highest Paid Country Crooners List Features a Few Surprises

Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line ... and Dolly Parton! Highest Paid Country Crooners List Features a Few Surprises

Country // July 12, 2017
'Knee Deep' — in Diapers! Zac Brown Band's Jimmy De Martini Welcomes Daughter Jonelle

Zac Brown Band's Jimmy De Martini Welcomes Daughter Jonelle

Parents // April 14, 2017
Zac Brown Band's Coy Bowles Pens New Children's Book (and Shares Dave Grohl's Greatest Parenting Tip!)

Zac Brown Band's Coy Bowles Pens New Children's Book (and Shares Dave Grohl's Greatest Parenting Tip!)

Parents // January 10, 2017
It's a Girl! Zac Brown Band's Coy Bowles Welcomes Daughter Hattie

Zac Brown Band's Coy Bowles Welcomes Daughter Hattie

Parents // October 24, 2016
Meet Country Music's New Guard of Entertainers

Is Luke Bryan the Next Garth Brooks?: Meet Country Music's New Guard of Entertainers

Country // September 23, 2016
Country Stars Will Collaborate with Rockers at CMA Awards

Country Stars Will Collaborate with Rockers at CMA Awards

Country // September 23, 2016
Why Zac Brown's Museum Exhibit Moved Him to Tears

Why Zac Brown's Museum Exhibit Moved Him to Tears

Country // July 20, 2016
Zac Brown Speaks Out About Being Caught Up in Drug Bust: 'I Regret Using Poor Judgment and Putting Myself in That Position'

Zac Brown Speaks Out About Being Caught Up in Drug Bust: 'I Regret Using Poor Judgment and Putting Myself in That Position'

Country // April 15, 2016
Want to Own a One-of-a-Kind Guitar Played by Zac Brown on Tour? Here's Your Chance!

Zac Brown Auctions Off One-of-a-Kind Guitars for His Camp Southern Ground Charity

Country // January 25, 2016
Who Scored CMA Nominations? See the Full List!

Eric Church and Little Big Town Lead the CMA Nominations

Country // September 09, 2015
NFL's JJ Watt Tackles 'Fan' Who Rushed Stage at Zac Brown Band Concert

NFL's JJ Watt Tackles 'Fan' Who Rushed Stage at Zac Brown Band Concert

Country // June 30, 2015
The Heartwarming Reason Zac Brown Is Designing Jewelry

The Heartwarming Reason Zac Brown Is Designing Jewelry

Country // May 06, 2015
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com