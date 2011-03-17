You Asked, We Found
We tracked down the trendiest celeb pieces you love (and even some affordable dupes!) to add to your closet
You Asked, We Found
We tracked down the trendiest celeb pieces you love (and even some affordable dupes!) to add to your closet
You Asked, We Found
Find out exactly where to score the stars' most beloved goodies
You Asked, We Found: Star Looks
We found the looks you can’t stop talking about! Get the scoop on where to buy them and how to get the looks for less
You Asked, We Found: Star Looks
We tracked down the styles you can’t stop talking about. Get the scoop on where to buy them and how to snag the goods for less