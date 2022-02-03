Yolanda Hadid

Yolanda Hadid is a Dutch-American television personality and former model. She rose to fame as a model with Ford Models. Hadid is best known for appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2012 to 2016 and being the mother of models Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid.
Full Name
Hometown
Papendrecht, Netherlands
yolanda.hadid
yolandahadid
Notable Projects
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Born
01/11/1964
Age
58

FAQs

Who is Yolanda Hadid dating?

According to PEOPLE, Yolanda Hadid has been dating businessman Joseph Jingoli since Janurary 2019.

Where does Yolanda Hadid live?

PEOPLE reported that Yolanda Hadid moved from Los Angeles to a farm in New Hope, Pennsylvania in 2017.

How did Yolanda Hadid get Lyme disease?

In a 2021 interview with 'TODAY,' Yolanda Hadid said that she did not know where or when she contracted Lyme disease before she was diagnosed with the disease in 2012.

Who was Yolanda Hadid married to?

Yolanda Hadid was married to real estate developer Mohamed Hadid from 1994 to 2000 and musician David Foster from 2011 to 2017.

What show was Yolanda Hadid on?

Yolanda Hadid starred on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' from 2012 to 2016. She also hosted her own reality show, 'Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid, 'in 2018

What happened between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid?

PEOPLE reported that in September 2021 musician Zayn Malik was charged with multiple counts of harassment involving Yolanda Hadid, who is the mother of his former girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

How many kids does Yolanda Hadid have?

Yolanda Hadid has three children, daughters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid and son Anwar Hadid.

