XXXTentacion
Blink-182 Releases New Christmas Song, Collaborations with XXXTentacion and The Chainsmokers
Blink-182 released "Not Another Christmas Song" on the same day XXXTentacion and The Chainsmokers dropped collaborations with the band
XXXTentacion's Friend and Rapper C Glizzy, 16, Hospitalized After Being Shot in the Head
C Glizzy was shot while outside of a convenience store in Pompano Beach on Saturday
2019 Grammys Honor Avicii, Mac Miller and More During In Memoriam — But Leave Out XXXTentacion
Sunday night's awards show also paid tribute to country music legend Roy Clark, Lynard Skynard guitarist Ed King and rapper Jimmy Wopo
XXXTentacion's Son Is Born 7 Months After Rapper's Death — and X Picked the Name
XXXTentacion's son Gekyume Onfroy was born on Saturday
XXXTentacion's Stunning Mother Cleopatra Tearfully Accepts AMA for Slain Son
"I am honored," Cleopatra Bernard said in an emotional speech
Cardi B and Drake Lead 2018 American Music Awards Nominations — See the Full List
The nominees for the 2018 American Music Awards were announced on Wednesday
XXXTentacion Killing: 4 Men Indicted in Rapper's Broad-Daylight Slaying
Four men have been indicted on first-degree murder and armed robbery charges in fatal June shooting of controversial rapper XXXTentacion
XXXTentacion's Music Video for 'SAD!' Released One Day After Fans Gathered at Memorial Service
Slain Rapper XXXTentacion Remembered by Jamie Foxx at BET Awards: 'We Are Too Used to Young People Being Killed'
XXXTentacion's Funeral Will Be Held in Florida with an Open-Casket Viewing: Lawyer
XXXTentacion's Mom Reveals His Girlfriend Is Pregnant with His Baby: 'He Left Us a Final Gift'
XXXTentacion Killing: Suspected Murderer Arrested in Broad-Daylight Slaying

Dedrick D. William was charged with first-degree murder in the death of rapper XXXTentacion

Rapper XXXTentacion Dies After Being Shot Outside Florida Motorcycle Dealer in 'Possible Robbery'
Crime // June 18, 2018
What to Know About XXXTentacion, the 20-Year-Old Rapper Shot Dead in Florida
Music // June 18, 2018
Rapper XXXTentacion Jailed on 7 New Felony Charges of Harassing Alleged Domestic Abuse Victim
Music // December 16, 2017
