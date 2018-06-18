Skip to content
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
XXXTentacion
XXXTentacion
XXXTentacion
XXXTentacion
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Blink-182 Releases New Christmas Song, Collaborations with XXXTentacion and The Chainsmokers
Blink-182 released "Not Another Christmas Song" on the same day XXXTentacion and The Chainsmokers dropped collaborations with the band
Read More
XXXTentacion's Friend and Rapper C Glizzy, 16, Hospitalized After Being Shot in the Head
C Glizzy was shot while outside of a convenience store in Pompano Beach on Saturday
Read More
2019 Grammys Honor Avicii, Mac Miller and More During In Memoriam — But Leave Out XXXTentacion
Sunday night's awards show also paid tribute to country music legend Roy Clark, Lynard Skynard guitarist Ed King and rapper Jimmy Wopo
Read More
XXXTentacion's Son Is Born 7 Months After Rapper's Death — and X Picked the Name
XXXTentacion's son Gekyume Onfroy was born on Saturday
Read More
XXXTentacion's Stunning Mother Cleopatra Tearfully Accepts AMA for Slain Son
"I am honored," Cleopatra Bernard said in an emotional speech
Read More
Cardi B and Drake Lead 2018 American Music Awards Nominations — See the Full List
The nominees for the 2018 American Music Awards were announced on Wednesday
Read More
People Now
: Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson Reportedly Set to Star in Movie Adaptation of
Cats
— Watch the Full Episode
Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for July 20th on
People Now.
XXXTentacion Killing: 4 Men Indicted in Rapper's Broad-Daylight Slaying
Four men have been indicted on first-degree murder and armed robbery charges in fatal June shooting of controversial rapper XXXTentacion
XXXTentacion's Music Video for 'SAD!' Released One Day After Fans Gathered at Memorial Service
Slain Rapper XXXTentacion Remembered by Jamie Foxx at BET Awards: 'We Are Too Used to Young People Being Killed'
XXXTentacion's Funeral Will Be Held in Florida with an Open-Casket Viewing: Lawyer
XXXTentacion's Mom Reveals His Girlfriend Is Pregnant with His Baby: 'He Left Us a Final Gift'
XXXTentacion Killing: Suspected Murderer Arrested in Broad-Daylight Slaying
Dedrick D. William was charged with first-degree murder in the death of rapper XXXTentacion
People Now
: Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Open Up About Preparing to Be Empty-Nesters — Watch the Full Episode
XXXTentacion's Impromptu Memorial Shut Down by Police as Crowd Turns to Chaos
Inside XXXTentacion's Final Months Before Slaying: Working to Resolve Abuse Charge Against Pregnant Woman
XXXTentacion's Ex — Whom He Was Charged with Assaulting — Receives Influx of Donations Following His Death: 'I'm Broken'
XXXTentacion Predicted His Own Death in Eerie Video Filmed Before He Was Shot
All XXXTentacion
Rapper XXXTentacion Dies After Being Shot Outside Florida Motorcycle Dealer in 'Possible Robbery'
Crime
//
June 18, 2018
What to Know About XXXTentacion, the 20-Year-Old Rapper Shot Dead in Florida
Music
//
June 18, 2018
Rapper XXXTentacion Jailed on 7 New Felony Charges of Harassing Alleged Domestic Abuse Victim
Music
//
December 16, 2017
