Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey Reunite to Paddleboard Together in Croatia
Chris Rock and Sacha Baron Cohen were also photographed in Croatia along with Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, years after Harrelson revealed he goes on "friendship tours" with the group
Woody Harrelson Spotted Boating in Croatia with Wife amid Talks to Star in Jukebox Musical
Sailing
Sailing
will follow a group of musicians in the late 1970s discovering yacht rock — the soft rock music genre that took over the radio during that era
Woody Harrelson's New Comedy Receives 8-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes Film Festival (Report)
Ruben Östlund’s
Triangle of Sadness
made its worldwide debut at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Kacey Musgraves Recalls Bringing Her Actual Grandpa to 'Fantasy Grandpa' Willie Nelson's Poker Night
"And then my grandpa, of course, was like the talk of their little Texas town," Musgraves told the
One By Willie
podcast of Nelson's poker nights, attended by celebrities like Paul Simon
Shawn Mendes, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis and More to Be 2022 Oscars Presenters
The 2022 Academy Awards, hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, will air Sunday, March 27, on ABC
Woody Harrelson Acted in 'Self-Defense' in Physical Altercation at Watergate Hotel, Police Say
Woody Harrelson reportedly punched man, who was allegedly drunk, after he took photographs of the actor and one of his daughters
Woody Harrelson, Ian Somerhalder, Gisele Bündchen Tackle the Planet Crisis in
Kiss the Ground
The documentary begins streaming September 22
Celebrities Who've Been Arrested While Protesting
Whether they were concerned about climate change, a woman's right to choose or public school funding, these stars were willing to be arrested while protesting for what they believe in
True Detective
Reunion! Matthew McConaughey Goes for a Swim with Woody Harrelson: 'Brothers'
28 Stars You Might Not Have Guessed Are Vegan
Eddie Murphy to Host
SNL
for First Time in 35 Years — Plus Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and More
Woody Harrelson Reveals He Turned Down Tom Cruise's Role in
Jerry Maguire
— and Regrets It!
Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson Battle the Undead at the White House in
Zombieland
2
Trailer
Zombieland: Double Tap
is in theaters Oct. 18
Courteney Cox Hangs with James Marsden, Woody Harrelson While Supporting Boyfriend Johnny McDaid at Snow Patrol Concert
All in the Family
and
The Jeffersons
Returning for Live Reboot Special
Woody Harrelson Voted for Sam Rockwell to Win 2018 Best Supporting Actor Oscar — Not Himself!
Woody Harrelson Reveals He Was College Pals with Mike Pence: 'I Don't Know How We'd Get Along' Now
Sam Rockwell Dedicates Oscar Win to His 'Old Buddy' Philip Seymour Hoffman
All Woody Harrelson
Here's Han! Watch the Teaser for the First
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Trailer
Movies
//
February 04, 2018
Sam Rockwell Wins 2018 SAG Award, Thanks 'Beloved' Partner Leslie Bibb
Movies
//
January 21, 2018
Paul McCartney Releases New Short Film for 'Meat Free Monday' Campaign, Featuring Unreleased Song
Music
//
November 02, 2017
The Glass Castle
Author Jeannette Walls Recalls the Time She Saw Her Homeless Mom from the Window of a NYC Cab
Books
//
August 08, 2017
Woody Harrelson Reveals What His Wife Said When She Found Out About His 2002 Foursome
Movies
//
July 12, 2017
Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer Add Woody Harrelson to Their Squad for New York Weekend
Movies
//
July 10, 2017
Judy Greer Reveals Her Awkward Moment While Rehearsing a Sex Scene With Woody Harrelson
Movies
//
July 05, 2017
First Trailer! Dysfunctional Family Bestseller
The Glass Castle
Hits the Big Screen with Brie Larson
Movies
//
May 18, 2017
The Hunger Games
Turns 5: Flashback Pics from the 2012 Premiere
Movies
//
March 23, 2017
Woody Harrelson Says New Han Solo Alden Ehrenreich Reads Books Instead of Partying
Movies
//
March 21, 2017
Woody Harrelson Reveals He Quit Smoking Pot: 'It Was Keeping Me from Being Emotionally Available'
Celebrity
//
March 20, 2017
Woody Harrelson Jokes 'I Wouldn't Choose Me' as Han Solo's Mentor in Upcoming
Star Wars
Spin-Off Film
Movies
//
January 23, 2017
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Pose Together With Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson at Desert Trip Concert
Celebrity
//
October 18, 2016
Now You See Me 2
Screening at CinemaCon Halted for Security Reasons
Movies
//
April 14, 2016
Lizzy Caplan and Woody Harrelson Are Masters of Illusion in Exclusive
Now You See Me 2
Posters
Movies
//
February 16, 2016
Woody Harrelson Is Unrecognizable as Former President Lyndon B. Johnson on Set of
LBJ
Movies
//
September 22, 2015
We Volunteer as Tribute for This Bad Lip Reading of
Hunger Games
(VIDEO)
Celebrity
//
November 30, 2014
The Cast of
The Hunger Games
Sang Taylor Swift with Woody Harrelson on
SNL
TV
//
November 16, 2014
Why Woody Harrelson Deserves the Emmy for
True Detective
TV
//
August 24, 2014
Walter White vs. Hal Wilkerson: The Most Memorable Roles of the 2014 Emmy Nominees Face-Off
Awards
//
August 20, 2014
True Detective
: Flawed Finale to a Classic Series
TV
//
March 10, 2014
'Yellow King Theory': Watch the Web's Funniest
True Detective
Parodies
Celebrity
//
March 09, 2014
See This/Skip That: From
Inside Llewyn Davis
to
Out of the Furnace
Celebrity
//
December 06, 2013
Liam Hemsworth 'Doesn't Have a Lady at the Moment'
Celebrity
//
November 13, 2013
See This/Skip That: From
Dallas Buyers Club
to
Free Birds
Celebrity
//
November 01, 2013
Load More
Woody Harrelson
