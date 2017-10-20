Wiz Khalifa

Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
News
News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Wiz Khalifa
Wiz Khalifa
Wiz Khalifa
Wiz Khalifa
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Wiz Khalifa Says He's Contracted COVID, Has No Symptoms: 'Just Stay Away from Me for a Lil While'
The rapper, 33, tweeted about his diagnosis on Wednesday, but added that he's still feeling healthy
Read More
The Masked Singer
Season 5 Winner: Nick Lachey Takes Home the Golden Mask Trophy
Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet battled it out one last time on Wednesday night for the top prize
Read More
Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa Celebrate Son Sebastian's 7th Birthday Together — with a Pennywise Cake!
Friendly exes Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa hosted a Pennywise-themed party for their son, who turns 7 on Friday
Read More
Amber Rose Claps Back at Trolls for Judging Her New Face Tattoos: 'Beauty Is Not on the Outside'
The 36-year-old model inked the names of her two sons on her forehead last week
Read More
Wiz Khalifa Coaches His 6-Year-Old Son's Baseball Team, Says 'It's Super Important' to Him
The rapper also shared that one of the other coaches didn't recognize him
Read More
Travis Scott's Los Angeles Show Draws Major Celebs — Including Kanye West a Week After Feud
The "I Love It" rapper recently expressed his frustration with Scott for letting Drake "sneak diss" him on his track "Sicko Mode"
Read More
More Wiz Khalifa
From Massive Mansions to Hot Pink Mobile Homes—See the Best Celebrity House Tours of 2018
Jennifer Aniston, Mandy Moore, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross and more showed off their homes this year in the pages of PEOPLE and beyond
See The Weeknd and Adam Levine Cheer for Their Ladies Front Row at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Supportive boyfriends and husbands came out in full-force to support at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
10 Photos You Need to See from the KAABOO Del Mar Festival
Wiz Khalifa Claps Backs at Fans Who Criticized Him for Letting His Son Ride the Bus to School
Wiz Khalifa Gained About 35 Lbs. with MMA Training: 'I Like Myself with More Weight'
Watch Wiz Khalifa, DJ Khaled and Other Rap Stars Cameo In New Netflix Movie
The After Party
Wiz Khalifa's L.A. Home Is an Homage to His 5-Year-Old Son and the Rapper's Love of Marijuana
The rapper's 6-bedroom house has "a good vibe" for kids and adults
10 Times Celebs' Relationship Drama Played Out on Social Media
Meet Jonny Goood — Wiz Khalifa's Childhood Neighbor Who Went from Cop to Lady Gaga's Bassist
Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa Get All Dressed Up for Son Sebastian's Spooky 5th Birthday Party
Decking the Halls! See Which Cute Celeb Kids Are Helping Their Parents Prep for the Holidays
Photos That Will Make You Feel Good: Sexy Men and Their Adorable Pets
Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa's Son Sebastian 'Loves Him Some' Taylor Swift — and Knows All the Words to 'LWYMMD'
Parents
//
October 20, 2017
WATCH: Amber Rose's Son Sebastian Sings Backstage with Chicago -- and He's Seriously Talented
Parents
//
June 12, 2017
See Inside Wiz Khalifa's $10 Million Coachella Airbnb
Home
//
April 17, 2017
Proud Dad! Wiz Khalifa's Son Proves His Musical Chops Singing a Classic Chicago Song
Parents
//
April 13, 2017
Superhero Soirée! Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa Celebrate Son Sebastian's 4th Birthday - Dressed as Batman and Batgirl
Parents
//
February 21, 2017
Amber Rose Explains Val Chmerkovskiy Split: 'We Are All Humans … Nobody Got Dumped'
TV
//
February 13, 2017
Back On? Exes Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose Kiss and Cuddle at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Party
Music
//
February 12, 2017
Watch Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Fry Chicken with a 'Special Ingredient' on Their
Potluck Dinner Party
Food
//
November 07, 2016
Tove Lo on Being 'Reckless,' Smoking Weed with Wiz Khalifa and Owning Her Sexuality: 'If I Were a Man You Wouldn't Blink'
Music
//
November 02, 2016
Wiz Khalifa Announces New Clothing Line Inspired by Son Sebastian: 'He's Got My Sense of Style'
Style
//
December 02, 2020
Amber Rose Doesn't Know How Many People She's Slept With
TV
//
December 02, 2020
Railing Collapse at Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa Concert Injures 42: Reports
Celebrity
//
August 06, 2016
JoJo Drops Wiz Khalifa Collab, Announces First Album in 10 Years: 'I Didn't Own My Voice' During Record Label Lawsuit
Celebrity
//
July 28, 2016
TMI! Amber Rose Dishes on Pregnant Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's Sex Life
TV
//
December 01, 2020
Wiz Khalifa Reflects on Amber Rose Breakup: 'It Helps to Walk Away Sometimes'
Celebrity
//
December 01, 2020
Amber Rose 'Celebrated Her Love' with Ex Wiz Khalifa at a Strip Club as They Reach Divorce Settlement
Celebrity
//
December 02, 2020
Everything You Need to Know About the
Billboard
Music Awards
Awards
//
May 21, 2016
Move Over, Kimojis! Amber Rose Launches Her Own 'MuvaMojis' – and References
That
Kanye West Tweet
TV
//
March 31, 2016
FIRST LOOK: Wiz Khalifa Costars with Son Sebastian in New 'Zoney' Music Video
Celebrity
//
December 01, 2020
Now Kanye West Takes on the Cost of Education, Tweets: 'I'd Rather Teachers Got Paid More and Books Cost Less'
Celebrity
//
February 16, 2016
Amber Rose Supports Ex Wiz Khalifa at His Album Listening Party
Celebrity
//
December 01, 2020
Kanye West Shares Story Behind Kim Kardashian West and Amber Rose's 'Real' Selfie and How He 'Squashed' Feud with Wiz Khalifa
Celebrity
//
February 04, 2016
Wiz Khalifa Reveals Kanye West Apologized for Twitter Beef: 'It's All Good'
Celebrity
//
February 03, 2016
Kim Kardashian West Made Peace with Amber Rose to 'Be a Role Model' and Avoid 'Ridiculous Drama,' Says Source
Celebrity
//
February 02, 2016
Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa Settle Twitter Feud After Kim Kardashian West Shares Selfie with Amber Rose: 'It's All Positive'
Celebrity
//
February 02, 2016
Wiz Khalifa
