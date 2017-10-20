Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa Says He's Contracted COVID, Has No Symptoms: 'Just Stay Away from Me for a Lil While'
The rapper, 33, tweeted about his diagnosis on Wednesday, but added that he's still feeling healthy
The Masked Singer Season 5 Winner: Nick Lachey Takes Home the Golden Mask Trophy
Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet battled it out one last time on Wednesday night for the top prize
Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa Celebrate Son Sebastian's 7th Birthday Together — with a Pennywise Cake!
Friendly exes Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa hosted a Pennywise-themed party for their son, who turns 7 on Friday
Amber Rose Claps Back at Trolls for Judging Her New Face Tattoos: 'Beauty Is Not on the Outside'
The 36-year-old model inked the names of her two sons on her forehead last week
Wiz Khalifa Coaches His 6-Year-Old Son's Baseball Team, Says 'It's Super Important' to Him
The rapper also shared that one of the other coaches didn't recognize him
Travis Scott's Los Angeles Show Draws Major Celebs — Including Kanye West a Week After Feud
The "I Love It" rapper recently expressed his frustration with Scott for letting Drake "sneak diss" him on his track "Sicko Mode"
From Massive Mansions to Hot Pink Mobile Homes—See the Best Celebrity House Tours of 2018
Jennifer Aniston, Mandy Moore, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross  and more showed off their homes this year in the pages of PEOPLE and beyond
See The Weeknd and Adam Levine Cheer for Their Ladies Front Row at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Supportive boyfriends and husbands came out in full-force to support at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
10 Photos You Need to See from the KAABOO Del Mar Festival
Wiz Khalifa Claps Backs at Fans Who Criticized Him for Letting His Son Ride the Bus to School
Wiz Khalifa Gained About 35 Lbs. with MMA Training: 'I Like Myself with More Weight'
Watch Wiz Khalifa, DJ Khaled and Other Rap Stars Cameo In New Netflix Movie The After Party
Wiz Khalifa's L.A. Home Is an Homage to His 5-Year-Old Son and the Rapper's Love of Marijuana

The rapper's 6-bedroom house has "a good vibe" for kids and adults

Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa's Son Sebastian 'Loves Him Some' Taylor Swift — and Knows All the Words to 'LWYMMD'
Parents // October 20, 2017
WATCH: Amber Rose's Son Sebastian Sings Backstage with Chicago -- and He's Seriously Talented
Parents // June 12, 2017
See Inside Wiz Khalifa's $10 Million Coachella Airbnb
Home // April 17, 2017
Proud Dad! Wiz Khalifa's Son Proves His Musical Chops Singing a Classic Chicago Song
Parents // April 13, 2017
Superhero Soirée! Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa Celebrate Son Sebastian's 4th Birthday - Dressed as Batman and Batgirl
Parents // February 21, 2017
Amber Rose Explains Val Chmerkovskiy Split: 'We Are All Humans … Nobody Got Dumped'
TV // February 13, 2017
Back On? Exes Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose Kiss and Cuddle at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Party
Music // February 12, 2017
Watch Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Fry Chicken with a 'Special Ingredient' on Their Potluck Dinner Party
Food // November 07, 2016
Tove Lo on Being 'Reckless,' Smoking Weed with Wiz Khalifa and Owning Her Sexuality: 'If I Were a Man You Wouldn't Blink'
Music // November 02, 2016
Wiz Khalifa Announces New Clothing Line Inspired by Son Sebastian: 'He's Got My Sense of Style'
Style // December 02, 2020
Amber Rose Doesn't Know How Many People She's Slept With
TV // December 02, 2020
Railing Collapse at Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa Concert Injures 42: Reports
Celebrity // August 06, 2016
JoJo Drops Wiz Khalifa Collab, Announces First Album in 10 Years: 'I Didn't Own My Voice' During Record Label Lawsuit
Celebrity // July 28, 2016
TMI! Amber Rose Dishes on Pregnant Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's Sex Life
TV // December 01, 2020
Wiz Khalifa Reflects on Amber Rose Breakup: 'It Helps to Walk Away Sometimes'
Celebrity // December 01, 2020
Amber Rose 'Celebrated Her Love' with Ex Wiz Khalifa at a Strip Club as They Reach Divorce Settlement
Celebrity // December 02, 2020
Everything You Need to Know About the Billboard Music Awards
Awards // May 21, 2016
Move Over, Kimojis! Amber Rose Launches Her Own 'MuvaMojis' – and References That Kanye West Tweet
TV // March 31, 2016
FIRST LOOK: Wiz Khalifa Costars with Son Sebastian in New 'Zoney' Music Video
Celebrity // December 01, 2020
Now Kanye West Takes on the Cost of Education, Tweets: 'I'd Rather Teachers Got Paid More and Books Cost Less'
Celebrity // February 16, 2016
Amber Rose Supports Ex Wiz Khalifa at His Album Listening Party
Celebrity // December 01, 2020
Kanye West Shares Story Behind Kim Kardashian West and Amber Rose's 'Real' Selfie and How He 'Squashed' Feud with Wiz Khalifa
Celebrity // February 04, 2016
Wiz Khalifa Reveals Kanye West Apologized for Twitter Beef: 'It's All Good'
Celebrity // February 03, 2016
Kim Kardashian West Made Peace with Amber Rose to 'Be a Role Model' and Avoid 'Ridiculous Drama,' Says Source
Celebrity // February 02, 2016
Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa Settle Twitter Feud After Kim Kardashian West Shares Selfie with Amber Rose: 'It's All Positive'
Celebrity // February 02, 2016
