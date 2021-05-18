Mikaela Shiffrin Says 'the Pressure Is Always There' for Olympic Athletes as She Praises Simone Biles
"Having one of the most recognized and biggest voices in sports right now talk about this and show how real it is to [struggle], ... it makes it a little bit easier to talk about," Mikaela Shiffrin tells PEOPLE
Figure Skater Alysa Liu Says Balancing Sport and Social Life Is 'Easy' Because She Skates with Friends
Hopefully, in just under 100 days, Alysa Liu, 16, will be competing in her first Olympic Games as a member of Team USA's figure skating team
Ralph Lauren Reveals Team USA's Closing Ceremony Olympic Uniforms for Beijing 2022
"Ralph Lauren is synonymous with the Olympics and also synonymous with America," figure skater Jason Brown tells PEOPLE as he models the closing ceremony outfit
The Beijing Olympics Are in 100 Days! Here Are 10 Team USA Athletes to Watch
Put on your parkas, the Winter Olympics in Beijing are officially just 100 days away. With the temps cooling down and athletes training regimens heating up as the competition in China quicklyapproaches, here are some of Team USA's best and brightest to watch.
Olympic Snowboarder Chloe Kim on Princeton, Mental Health and Defending Her Gold in Beijing
"Who cares about defending a title? As an athlete, I don't really care about that. I care more about how I can ride," Chloe Kim tells PEOPLE with 100 days to go until the Beijing Olympics
Beijing Athletes Will be COVID Tested Daily at Winter Olympics Regardless of Vaccination Status
The Beijing Winter Games kick off Feb. 4, 2022