Winter Olympics

The 2022 Olympic Games are set to take place from Feb. 4-22 in Beijing, China – making Beijing the first city in the world to have held both the summer and winter Games. Across seven sports, there will be a total of 109 events held in three competition zones of central Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.

The slogan for the games is "Joyful Rendezvous upon Pure Ice and Snow," after having been postponed a year since 2021 because of COVID-19. Specific measures will be enforced by The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) due to the ongoing pandemic. All athletes must be fully vaccinated in order to participate in the Games.

Mikaela Shiffrin Says 'the Pressure Is Always There' for Olympic Athletes as She Praises Simone Biles
"Having one of the most recognized and biggest voices in sports right now talk about this and show how real it is to [struggle], ... it makes it a little bit easier to talk about," Mikaela Shiffrin tells PEOPLE
Figure Skater Alysa Liu Says Balancing Sport and Social Life Is 'Easy' Because She Skates with Friends
Hopefully, in just under 100 days, Alysa Liu, 16, will be competing in her first Olympic Games as a member of Team USA's figure skating team
Ralph Lauren Reveals Team USA's Closing Ceremony Olympic Uniforms for Beijing 2022
"Ralph Lauren is synonymous with the Olympics and also synonymous with America," figure skater Jason Brown tells PEOPLE as he models the closing ceremony outfit
The Beijing Olympics Are in 100 Days! Here Are 10 Team USA Athletes to Watch
Put on your parkas, the Winter Olympics in Beijing are officially just 100 days away. With the temps cooling down and athletes training regimens heating up as the competition in China quicklyapproaches, here are some of Team USA's best and brightest to watch. 
Olympic Snowboarder Chloe Kim on Princeton, Mental Health and Defending Her Gold in Beijing
"Who cares about defending a title? As an athlete, I don't really care about that. I care more about how I can ride," Chloe Kim tells PEOPLE with 100 days to go until the Beijing Olympics
Beijing Athletes Will be COVID Tested Daily at Winter Olympics Regardless of Vaccination Status
The Beijing Winter Games kick off Feb. 4, 2022
Olympic Skier Aaron Blunck on How His Pets Help Him Unwind After Difficult Competitions, Training
The Beijing Winter Olympics are set to begin next February
Beijing Olympics Bans International Spectators, Requires 21-Day Quarantine for Unvaccinated Athletes
The Winter Games are scheduled to kick off in Beijing on Feb. 4, 2022
Team USA Olympians and Paralympians Must Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 to Compete in Beijing Games
Beijing Winter Olympics to Implement 'Rigorous' COVID-19 Measures, IOC Says
The Next Olympics Are Sooner Than You Think: Beijing Winter Games Expected to Start in February
Skier Gus Kenworthy Is Ready for His 'Swan Song' at the Beijing Winter Olympics

Bob Costas on the 'Ridiculous' Theories That Surfaced After He Got Pink Eye at the 2014 Olympics

The veteran sportscaster enjoyed reading the "wholly untrue theories" that people came up with after he developed conjunctivitis in both eyes

Olympian Apolo Ohno Invests in At-Home Fitness Company Brrrn: 'I Want to Be Happy, Healthy, and Strong'
Sports // May 18, 2021
Photos: All the Celebrity Olympic Torch Bearers Over the Years
Sports // April 15, 2021
Fencer Eli Dershwitz Recounts Qualifying for Olympics a Week Before Pandemic Postponement: 'It Was Tough'
Sports // April 13, 2021
Ping Pong Player Who Helped Bridge U.S.-China Diplomacy in 1971 Says 'Nobody Should Boycott' the 2022 Olympics
Sports // April 09, 2021
Chloe Kim Says She Gets 'Hundreds' of Racist Messages Monthly, Opens Up About Anti-Asian Attacks
Sports // April 02, 2021
Shaun White Enjoys 'Respect' That Comes with Being One of Oldest U.S. Olympic Snowboarders
Sports // March 24, 2021
China Is Offering COVID Vaccines to All Olympic Athletes Competing in Tokyo and Beijing Games
Sports // March 11, 2021
Olympic Skier Developed Anorexia During the Pandemic: 'I Didn't Feel Like I Had Much Control'
Health // March 10, 2021
Olympian Ted Ligety Announces Retirement from Alpine Skiing: 'It's Time to Be with My Family'
Sports // February 09, 2021
Lindsey Vonn Says Wedding Plans Are in 'Holding Pattern' Due to Pandemic: 'We're Not in a Rush'
Sports // October 09, 2020
Lindsey Vonn Says Her Dogs Will Be Part of Her Wedding — If They 'Do What They're Told'
Pets // October 06, 2020
Skating Through the Competition! 11 Olympic Skaters Who've Gone on Dancing with the Stars
TV // September 03, 2020
An Official Museum Dedicated to the U.S. Olympics Is Opening in Colorado Next Week
Travel // July 21, 2020
Figure Skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya Died After Fall from Sixth Floor Window, Coach Says
Sports // July 21, 2020
Olympic Athletes Speak to 'Dramatic Emptiness' After Games in Weight of Gold Documentary Trailer
Sports // July 20, 2020
Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin on Dealing with Performance Anxiety: 'I Never Expected' It Would Affect Me
Sports // July 14, 2020
Speed Skating World Champion Lara van Ruijven, 27, Dies of Complications from Autoimmune Disorder
Sports // July 13, 2020
Members of Jamaica's Bobsled Team Keeping in Shape During Lockdown by Pushing a Car Around Town
Sports // June 01, 2020
Olympic Figure Skating Icon and Coach Ron Ludington Dies at 85: 'A Powerful and Great Man'
Sports // May 17, 2020
U.S. Olympic Bobsledder Pavle Jovanovic Dies by Suicide at 43
Sports // May 11, 2020
Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski Among Figure Skaters Coming Together to Raise Money for COVID-19 Aid
Sports // April 17, 2020
Airbnb's New Virtual Experiences Allow You to Spend One-on-One Time with Olympians
Sports // April 10, 2020
Olympian and Cancer Survivor Maia Shibutani Is Helping Health Care Workers During Coronavirus Crisis
Sports // April 04, 2020
'Miracle on Ice' Hockey Stars to Reunite on 40th Anniversary of Historic Win: 'Still Can't Believe It'
Sports // February 21, 2020
Olympian Maia Shibutani Says She's 'Doing a Little Better' as She Recovers from Having Tumor Removed
Sports // January 22, 2020
