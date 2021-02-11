Skip to content
Wilmer Valderrama
Share
Wilmer Valderrama
Wilmer Valderrama
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Wilmer Valderrama Prides Himself on Being a 'Very Effective' Diaper Changer: They're 'Airtight'
Wilmer Valderrama shares 14-month-old daughter Nakano with fiancée Amanda Pacheco
Read More
That '70s Show
Cast Will Return for Special Guest Appearances on Netflix's
That '90s Show
Spinoff
Netflix also shared a first look of Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as Red and Kitty Forman on
That '90s Show
, the upcoming '90s-set spinoff of
That '70s Show
Read More
Wilmer Valderrama Is Open to Reprising Fez on Upcoming
That '90s Show
Series: 'I'd Never Say No'
Wilmer Valderrama starred on
That '70s Show
for eight seasons, airing between 1998 to 2006
Read More
Topher Grace Says 'It's Hard' to Watch
That '70s Show
Reruns, Talks 'Top Secret'
That '90s Show
Topher Grace starred on
That '70s Show
for seven seasons
Read More
Mandy Moore Recruits
This Is Us
Co-Stars, Hilary Duff, Wilmer Valderrama & More for 'In Real Life' Video
Mandy Moore's new music video also includes stars like Skylar Astin, Amanda Kloots, Tess Holliday and Karamo Brown
Read More
Wilmer Valderrama Reveals His 13-Month-Old Daughter's Adorable Reaction to Hearing
Encanto
Music
Wilmer Valderrama voices the Madrigal family patriarch Agustín in the popular animated film
Encanto
Read More
More Wilmer Valderrama
Wilmer Valderrama Says Sleep Training His Daughter Helps Him 'Stay Connected' to Amanda Pacheco
"The baby is our priority, but you are mine," Wilmer Valderrama told his fiancée Amanda Pacheco for their PARENTS cover story
Wilmer Valderrama to Star in Disney's Reimagined
Zorro
Series: It's 'a Dream Come True'
"Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero," Wilmer Valderrama said of his new gig
Wilmer Valderrama Still Gets 'Emotional' While Driving Iconic Vista Cruiser from
That '70s Show
Wilmer Valderrama Has Sweet 'Pre Show Snuggles' with Daughter, 7 Months, Before 2021 Emmys
Wilmer Valderrama Says He Was 'Pretty Naïve' to Hollywood's Diversity Problem When He Started Acting
Wilmer Valderrama Hopes to Teach Baby Girl Nakano, 3 Months, That 'All Is Possible'
Wilmer Valderrama Marks Daughter Nakano's First Easter with Sweet Family Snaps: 'Little Miracle'
Wilmer Valderrama and fiancée Amanda Pacheco welcomed baby Nakano, their first child, on Feb. 15
Wilmer Valderrama Reveals Newborn Daughter's 'Strong' Name and the Sentimental Meaning Behind It
Wilmer Valderrama Wants You to Take 60 Seconds for Kidney Disease Prevention
Wilmer Valderrama Congratulates Ex Mandy Moore on Birth of Son Days After Welcoming His Daughter
Pregnant Mandy Moore Sweetly Congratulates Ex Wilmer Valderrama on Birth of 'Gorgeous' Daughter
Wilmer Valderrama and Fiancée Amanda Pacheco Welcome Their First Child: 'Straight Out of Heaven'
All Wilmer Valderrama
USO Celebrates 80th Anniversary After Humble Beginnings During World War II
Human Interest
//
February 11, 2021
Wilmer Valderrama Poses with Pregnant Fiancée Amanda Pacheco for 41st Birthday: 'Wishes Came True'
Parents
//
February 03, 2021
Wilmer Valderrama, Pregnant Fiancée Amanda Pacheco Reveal Sex of 'Precious' Baby on the Way
Parents
//
January 14, 2021
Wilmer Valderrama and Fiancée Amanda Pacheco Expecting Their First Child
Parents
//
December 21, 2020
WATCH: Ava DuVernay, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and More Celebrate Indigenous Youth Graduation
Movies
//
July 07, 2020
Stacey Abrams on the 'Power' of the 2020 Census & Teaming Up with Stars Like Kerry Washington
Politics
//
June 25, 2020
Casey Affleck, Wilmer Valderrama and More Team Up in COVID-19 PSA to Protect Native Peoples
Movies
//
April 23, 2020
Wilmer Valderrama's Sad Encounter With Grocery Store Worker Inspired His Activism: 'We Are So Much Better Than That'
Celebrity
//
April 22, 2020
Demi Lovato Says She's 'Really Happy' for Engaged Ex Wilmer Valderrama: 'I Wish Him Nothing But the Best'
Music
//
April 14, 2020
Everything Demi Lovato Has Said About Love and Relationships: 'You're Never Truly Expecting It'
Music
//
September 24, 2020
Wilmer Valderrama Celebrates Anniversary with Fiancée Amanda Pacheco: 'A Year Later, in a Blink'
TV
//
March 25, 2020
Gentefied
Star Karrie Martin Loved Working With America Ferrera: 'She is a Boss'
TV
//
March 02, 2020
All About the Pear-Shaped Engagement Ring Wilmer Valderrama Proposed to Amanda Pacheco With
Style
//
January 03, 2020
Wilmer Valderrama and Model Amanda Pacheco Are Engaged After New Year's Day Proposal
TV
//
January 02, 2020
Wilmer Valderrama Says His Production Company Aims to Empower People to Tell Their Own Stories
TV
//
November 19, 2019
Wilmer Valderrama Teases Mark Harmon 'All The Time' Over Harmon's 1986 Sexiest Man Alive Title
TV
//
November 19, 2019
People Now: All About Meghan Markle Fighting Back Against Tabloid Claims- Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
November 19, 2019
Wilmer Valderrama Reveals
That '70s Show
Cast Have Discussed a Follow-Up Movie
TV
//
November 19, 2019
NCIS
Star Wilmer Valderrama Says the Future of the Long-Running Series is 'Up to the Fans'
TV
//
November 19, 2019
How Wilmer Valderrama Transformed Chuck Norris' 70s-Inspired Home Into His Laid-Back Pad
Home
//
October 14, 2019
Countdown to Wedding! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Explore Paris with Pals Ahead of Their Big Day
Music
//
June 25, 2019
Wilmer Valderrama & Priyanka Chopra Join Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner in Paris Ahead of Second Wedding
Music
//
June 23, 2019
PEOPLE Now
:
Game of Thrones
Cinematographer Defends the Dark Battle of Winterfell — Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
April 30, 2019
Demi Lovato Joins Ex Wilmer Valderrama for Livestream as He Praises Her: 'You Look Awesome'
Music
//
April 30, 2019
From John Mayer to Kelsea Ballerini to Leon Bridges, Here's Who's Presenting at the 2019 Grammys
Music
//
February 07, 2019
Wilmer Valderrama
