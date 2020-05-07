Willow Smith
- Full Name
- Willow Camille Reign Smith
- Hometown
- Los Angeles
- OfficialWillow
- willowsmith
- Notable Projects
- Red Table Talk
- Born
- 10/31/2000
- Age
- 21
FAQs
- What is Willow Smith's sexuality?
Willow Smith revealed on Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk that she is bisexual and interested in a polyamorous relationship. "I love men and women equally," Smith said, "and so I would definitely want one man, one woman."
- What is Willow Smith's zodiac sign?
Willow Smith was born October 31, which makes her a Scorpio.
- Why did Willow Smith cut her hair?
Willow Smith told InStyle she cut off her hair in 2012 as an act of rebellion during her Whip My Hair tour. Smith shaved her head again in 2019 as part of an art exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.