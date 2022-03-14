William Shatner

William Shatner is an actor, filmmaker and author. He rose to fame as Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek TV series and subsequent movie installments. In 2004, he appeared in popular comedies such as Miss Congeniality and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. His guest appearance on ABC's legal drama The Practice earned him an Emmy Award in 2005, followed by a Golden Globe Award in 2005 and another Emmy in 2006 for his performance in its spinoff, Boston Legal. On Oct. 13, 2021, he became the oldest person to launch into space at age 90 aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft.
Did William Shatner pay to go space?

No, William Shatner did not pay for his ticket to launch into space. He was listed as a guest on the flight and was aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin with three other passengers.

In 2006, William Shatner sold which item for $25,000?

Shatner sold his kidney stone for $25,000 to GoldenPalace.com. The money went to Habitat for Humanity, an organization devoted to building houses for the needy. Shatner passed the stone in fall 2005 and said the stone was so big that "you'd want to wear it on your finger."

Is William Shatner married?

The 'Star Trek' icon was married to former horse trainer Elizabeth Anderson Martin. They tied the knot in 2001 in Lebanon, Indiana, but, unfortunately, in December 2019, Shatner filed for divorce. Shatner has previously been married three times to Gloria Rand (1956-1969), with whom he has three children; Marcy Lafferty (1973-1996); and the late Nerine Kidd (1997-1999).

Pete Davidson, William Shatner and More Notable People Who Have Been (or Are Headed to) Space
Up, up and away! These stars are among the first civilians to go to space 
William Shatner Is Back in the Captain's Seat in New Campaign Inspired by His Trip to Space
The Star Trek icon flew aboard a Blue Origin ship in October to become the oldest person ever to fly to space
Tech Mogul Who Flew to Space with William Shatner Last Month Among 2 Dead in N.J. Plane Crash
Glen de Vries, 49, and Thomas P. Fischer, 54, were identified by police as the victims of the plane crash on Thursday
William Shatner's Family Tried Talking Him Out of Space Flight — But He Said 'Save Your Breath'
Still, "There were moments when I thought, 'I wonder if maybe I am too old,' " the Star Trek icon, 90, tells PEOPLE of his history-making mission
William Shatner Calls Prince William's Criticism of Space Race 'Inane': 'I'm Surprised'
"Of course you have to clean up the plastic in the ocean — it doesn't mean you can't work on getting industry off of the ground," the Star Trek icon tells PEOPLE
William Shatner Visits The Tonight Show One Day After Floating in Space: 'It Was an Enormous Moment'
William Shatner, who became the oldest person to travel to space at age 90, was a guest on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show
George Takei Says William Shatner Is 'Not the Fittest Specimen' for Space Travel: 'A Guinea Pig'
"He's boldly going where other people have gone before," George Takei remarked of his former Star Trek costar William Shatner's historic trip to the edge of space
Watch William Shatner's Hilarious Reaction to Floating in Space: 'Oh Jesus'
Hours after becoming the oldest person to travel to space, Blue Origin shared a fun video documenting William Shatner's response to weightlessness
William Shatner Says Space Trip Reminds Him Why 'We Need to Take Care of the Planet'
William Shatner's Fascinating Life, from Star Trek Icon to Real-Life Astronaut
'Overwhelmed' William Shatner Tears Up as He Takes First Steps Back on Earth After Space Flight
William Shatner Flies to Space, Becoming the Oldest Person to Ever Leave Earth: 'Life-Changing'
Every Must-See Photo From William Shatner's Trip to Space

Get an inside look at the Star Trek icon's Blue Origin journey as he heads to space on Oct. 13

