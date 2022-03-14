Did William Shatner pay to go space?

No, William Shatner did not pay for his ticket to launch into space. He was listed as a guest on the flight and was aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin with three other passengers.

In 2006, William Shatner sold which item for $25,000?

Shatner sold his kidney stone for $25,000 to GoldenPalace.com. The money went to Habitat for Humanity, an organization devoted to building houses for the needy. Shatner passed the stone in fall 2005 and said the stone was so big that "you'd want to wear it on your finger."

Is William Shatner married?