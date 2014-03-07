Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe
Full Name
Hometown

Most Recent

Willem Dafoe Jokes About Having the 'Vibe of a Sociopath' in SNL Monologue: 'I Have an Expressive Face'
The Spider-Man: No Way Home star was joined by musical guest Katy Perry for his SNL hosting debut
Look Back at Willem Dafoe's Most Memorable Roles Ahead of His Saturday Night Live Debut
Between Spider-Man's Green Goblin and Platoon's Sergeant Elias Grodin, here's a breakdown of Willem Dafoe's most iconic movie roles over the years
Willem Dafoe Says Keeping Spider-Man: No Way Home Role Secret Was a 'Fun Little Game'
Willem Dafoe returned to his role as the Green Goblin for the latest Spider-Man film after playing the villain in 2002's Spider-Man
Willem Dafoe Shares His Idea on a Joker Sequel Starring Him and Joaquin Phoenix
Willem Dafoe is sharing his idea for a potential Joker sequel opposite Joaquin Phoenix
Willem Dafoe Says 'Criticism' of Green Goblin Costume Led to Changes in No Way Home: 'We Heard It'
"We heard it enough that it was probably a consideration, to change it up a little bit," said Willem Dafoe, who reprised his role as the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home nearly 20 years after first playing the character
Jamie Foxx Would Bow to Willem Dafoe on Spider-Man: No Way Home Set: 'You're Just Amazing'
Jamie Foxx said he would bow for costar Willem Dafoe seven times whenever the actor walked onto the Spider-Man set
Advertisement

More Willem Dafoe

Alexander Skarsgård Sets Out to Save His Viking Mom Nicole Kidman in The Northman Trailer
Ethan Hawke, Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Björk and Willem Dafoe star in Robert Eggers' The Northman, in theaters this April
See the Spider-Man Casts Side-by-Side with the Other Actors Who Played Their Characters
There have been three live-action film adaptations of Spider-Man starring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, which means some iconic characters have been played by multiple actors through the years
Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett Play Mind Games in Final Nightmare Alley Trailer — WATCH
Robert Pattinson Reveals His 'Piratey' Batman Voice Will Be Inspired by Willem Dafoe
Chris Pine, Jodie Foster, More Remember 'Wickedly Funny' Anton Yelchin in New Doc After His Death
Rami Malek Doesn't Thank Bohemian Rhapsody Director Bryan Singer During Golden Globe Speech
FDNY Firefighter Killed After Blaze Breaks out on Set of Edward Norton Film

A New York City firefighter died on Thursday while battling a 5-alarm blaze at a building in Harlem where Ed Norton was shooting and directing his new movie, Motherless Brooklyn

All Willem Dafoe

The Grand Budapest Hotel Stars Posing with Their Younger Selves
Celebrity // March 07, 2014
Matt Damon & Marion Cotillard Honored in New York
Celebrity // November 27, 2012
Denis Leary and Willem Dafoe: Separated at Birth?
Celebrity // June 13, 2007
Dafoe Drops Fangs
Celebrity // March 31, 1998
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com