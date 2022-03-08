Will Smith

Will Smith Says He Planned to Leave I Am Legend 'Alone' Until He Heard 'Cool' Sequel Idea
Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan are starring in a sequel to the 2007 hit movie I Am Legend
Watch Will Smith Crack Jokes About 'White Audiences' After Argument Interrupts Festival Appearance
Will Smith asked if the attendee was okay after their panel was interrupted when someone poured a drink on her at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan to Star in and Produce I Am Legend Sequel
Will Smith starred in 2007's original I Am Legend, which brought in more than $585 million worldwide
Jaden Smith Shows Off His Ripped Muscles After Committing to Gaining Weight
The rapper and actor said in December that he’s gained about 10 lbs. since the 2019 intervention his family staged out of concern that he was too skinny
Will Smith Says 'Mentor' Denzel Washington Told Him 'This Is Your Year': He's 'Proud of Who I've Become'
"He just hugged me and he said, 'I'm so happy for you. Just love who you're becoming,' " Will Smith tells PEOPLE after winning his first-ever Screen Actors Guild award
Will Smith Cries as He Praises King Richard Costars While Accepting SAG Award for Best Actor
Will Smith won the top male acting honor at the 2022 SAG Awards over Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch, Javier Bardem and Denzel Washington
Jada Pinkett Smith Wears a Gown She Bought 'a While Ago' to SAG Awards: 'I Had It in the Closet'
Jada Pinkett Smith went with a vintage look at the SAG Awards, stepping out in style to support husband Will Smith who is nominated for his performance as Richard Williams in King Richard
Bel-Air's Jabari Banks Calls Landing Will Smith's Former Fresh Prince Role a 'Humbling Experience'
"It felt like a spiritual experience that we're all here because each player in our ensemble has something in their life that intertwines that got them to this moment," Banks tells PEOPLE
Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2022: Pete Davidson, Lindsay Lohan and More Star in Game Day Ads
Will Smith's Life in Pictures
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Relationship in Pictures
What to Know About Bel-Air's Breakout Star Jabari Banks
Will Smith Performs Iconic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme Song in Super Bowl Ad for Upcoming Reboot

The commercial is set to air on the same day that Bel-Air, the dramatic recreation of the beloved '90s series, premieres on Peacock

