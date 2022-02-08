Will Arnett is not married. He is dating Alessandra Brawn and was previously married to Amy Poehler and Penelope Ann Miller.

Will Arnett first saw Amy Poehler in 1996 at a comedy improv show. "I went with my then-girlfriend, and she was like, 'You have a crush on that girl!' " Arnett told PEOPLE. "Amy did stick out. She was fantastic and obviously really cute." They began dating four years later after meeting through friends.