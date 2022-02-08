Will Arnett

Will Arnett is a Canadian actor. He got his big break on FOX's Arrested Development beginning in 2003 and followed that up with a recurring role on NBC's 30 Rock from 2007 to 2013. Arnett has lent his baritone voice to several animated projects, including Netflix's BoJack Horseman, The LEGO Batman Movie, and Monsters vs Aliens. He has a son with girlfriend Alessandra Brawn and two sons with ex-wife Amy Poehler.
Will Arnett
Full Name
William Emerson Arnett
Hometown
Toronto
Notable Projects
The LEGO Movie
Born
05/04/1970
Age
51

FAQs

Who is Will Arnett married to?

Will Arnett is not married. He is dating Alessandra Brawn and was previously married to Amy Poehler and Penelope Ann Miller.

How did Will Arnett and Amy Poehler meet?

Will Arnett first saw Amy Poehler in 1996 at a comedy improv show. "I went with my then-girlfriend, and she was like, 'You have a crush on that girl!' " Arnett told PEOPLE. "Amy did stick out. She was fantastic and obviously really cute." They began dating four years later after meeting through friends.

