Why I Care

Most Recent

Lily Collins Talks Going Virtual for Go Campaign's 2020 Gala: 'We've Made It Work'

Lily Collins Talks Going Virtual for Go Campaign's 2020 Gala: 'We've Made It Work'

The event, which hopes to raise funds to help change the lives of thousands of children, will take place virtually on Saturday
Supermodel Iman: 'I See in Every Refugee What My Life Story Could Have Been'

Supermodel Iman: 'I See in Every Refugee What My Life Story Could Have Been'

The supermodel and CARE global ambassador tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that she works to empower girl and women refugees because "without non-government agencies who checked on me every day to make sure I was okay, I don't know what my trajectory would have been"
Today's Craig Melvin Opens Up About His Brother's Colon Cancer Battle: 'It Was a Punch in the Gut'

Today's Craig Melvin Opens Up About His Brother's Colon Cancer Battle: 'It Was a Punch in the Gut'

“No one wants to talk about their colon or their rectum and that's why people are dying," he tells PEOPLE
Common Teams Up with Students to Give Back to Hometown of Chicago with Burlington Coat Drive

Common Teams Up with Students to Give Back to Hometown of Chicago with Burlington Coat Drive

Common is helping to bring coats to those in need this winter — and in 2020, the Grammy-winner aims to break into theater
Keely Brosnan Opens Up About Her Documentary Film Poisoning Paradise: It's a 'Love Letter' to Hawaii

Keely Brosnan Opens Up About Her Documentary Poisoning Paradise: It's a 'Love Letter' to Hawaii

Pierce and Keely Brosnan have collaborated professionally for the first time
Why Lenny Kravitz Says He's 'Deeply Thinking' About Selling Everything He Owns

Why Lenny Kravitz Says He's 'Deeply Thinking' About Selling Everything He Owns

The rock star opens up about his Bahamian charity work and reveals he's considering leaving fame and fortune behind to help others even more

More Why I Care

Scott Wolf Teams Up with Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and Nothing But Nets to Fight HIV and Malaria in Malawi

Scott Wolf Teams Up with Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and Nothing But Nets to Fight HIV and Malaria in Malawi

Actor Scott Wolf has partnered with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and Nothing But Nets to combat HIV and malaria in Malawi
Cyndi Lauper, Who Ran Away at 19, Gives Back to Homeless LGBTQ Kids Because 'I've Seen the Fringes'

Cyndi Lauper, Who Ran Away at 19, Gives Back to Homeless LGBTQ Kids Because 'I've Seen the Fringes'

"They villainize these people and they don't deserve it," Cyndi Lauper tells PEOPLE of homeless LGBTQ youth
Originals Star Daniel Gillies Opens Up About Witnessing — & How We Can Fight to End — 'Beyond Brutal' South Sudan Crisis

Originals Star Daniel Gillies Opens Up About Witnessing — & How We Can Fight to End — 'Beyond Brutal' South Sudan Crisis

How Julianne Moore's 10-Year-Old Daughter Inspired Her to Speak Out Against Gun Violence

How Julianne Moore's 10-Year-Old Daughter Inspired Her to Speak Out Against Gun Violence

Beth Behrs Launches Equine Therapy Program to Help Sexual Assault Survivors Heal

Beth Behrs Launches Equine Therapy Program to Help Sexual Assault Survivors Heal

Simone Biles Opens Up About Her Time in Foster Care — and How She's Helping Kids in Need Now

Simone Biles Opens Up About Her Time in Foster Care — and How She's Helping Kids in Need Now

How Shemar Moore Got Involved After Child Costar Was Diagnosed with Cancer

The actor is helping to give hope to people tackling a personal crisis

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com