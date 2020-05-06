Why I Care

Lily Collins Talks Going Virtual for Go Campaign's 2020 Gala: 'We've Made It Work'
The event, which hopes to raise funds to help change the lives of thousands of children, will take place virtually on Saturday
Supermodel Iman: 'I See in Every Refugee What My Life Story Could Have Been'
The supermodel and CARE global ambassador tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that she works to empower girl and women refugees because "without non-government agencies who checked on me every day to make sure I was okay, I don't know what my trajectory would have been"
Today's Craig Melvin Opens Up About His Brother's Colon Cancer Battle: 'It Was a Punch in the Gut'
“No one wants to talk about their colon or their rectum and that's why people are dying," he tells PEOPLE
Common Teams Up with Students to Give Back to Hometown of Chicago with Burlington Coat Drive
Common is helping to bring coats to those in need this winter — and in 2020, the Grammy-winner aims to break into theater
Keely Brosnan Opens Up About Her Documentary Film Poisoning Paradise: It's a 'Love Letter' to Hawaii
Pierce and Keely Brosnan have collaborated professionally for the first time
Why Lenny Kravitz Says He's 'Deeply Thinking' About Selling Everything He Owns
The rock star opens up about his Bahamian charity work and reveals he's considering leaving fame and fortune behind to help others even more