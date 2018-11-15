Whitney Cummings

Whitney Cummings
Whitney Cummings Honors Wendy Williams as She Begins Guest Hosting Gig: 'We All Miss You'
"We cannot wait to see you back in your purple chair very, very soon," Whitney Cummings said
Whitney Cummings and Sherri Shepherd to Guest Host Wendy Williams Show amid Williams' Health Issues
Season 13 of Wendy Williams' titular talk show has begun with a series of guest hosts while the TV personality navigates various health struggles
Bethenny Frankel Says Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Rock and More Gave Her 'Tips' on Doing Standup Comedy
"It has to be relatable. That's the most important thing for people to laugh at it," Ellen DeGeneres told Bethenny Frankel on Monday's episode of her talk show
Ilana Glazer Admits She Worried About 'Falling Behind' in Career While Pregnant: 'Just a Feeling'
The actress is currently expecting her first child with husband David Rooklin
Whitney Cummings Gets a New Foot Tattoo in Honor of Her Friend Jennifer Aniston
The comedian let influencer Hannah Stocking do the honors during a new episode of her podcast Good For You
Amanda Knox Opens Up to Whitney Cummings About Her 'Foxy Knoxy' Nickname: 'That Was Not Me'
Amanda Knox was an American student studying abroad in Perugia in 2007 when she was accused of brutally murdering her roommate Meredith Kercher
Former Nxivm Member Sarah Edmondson Reacts to Cult Founder Keith Raniere's Sentencing: 'Huge Relief'
"I am in a total state of shock right now," she said of the cult leader's sentencing to 120 years in prison
Celebrity Couples Who Were Engaged But Never Made It Down the Aisle in 2020
Putting a ring on it wasn't enough to keep these couples together
Whitney Cummings Speaks Out About Allegations Against Former Costar Chris D'Elia's 'Predatory Behavior'
First Look: Watch HGTV's House Hunters Parody with John Mulaney, Whitney Cummings and More
30 Stars Who Battled Eating Disorders - and Came Out Stronger
Whitney Cummings Ends Engagement to Fiancé Miles Skinner After Over a Year
Whitney Cummings Claims She Was Reported to Human Resources for Saying 'Merry Christmas' to Intern

The comedian shared the story during an appearance on Conan this week

Malibu Wine Safaris Responds to Celebrity Criticism About Animal Evacuations During Fire: 'We Care Deeply'
Pets // November 15, 2018
Malibu Wine Safaris Says Famous Giraffe Safe from Wildfires as Celebs Slam Venue for Reportedly Not Evacuating Animals
Pets // November 12, 2018
Whitney Cummings Is Engaged: 'You Too Can Find Love on a Dating App'
TV // September 05, 2018
Chrissy Teigen, Rose McGowan Respond After Karl Lagerfeld Slams #MeToo Movement
Style // April 16, 2018
Yes Means Test! How Whitney Cummings Is Encouraging Sexually Active Youth to Get Tested for STDs
Health // September 18, 2017
Whitney Cummings Jokes She 'Almost Drowned' Shooting Her Book Cover -- Check It Out!
Books // April 25, 2017
Whitney Cummings Was 'Still Swollen' from Freezing Eggs During Unforgettable Audition
Movies // April 20, 2017
Whitney Cummings Flashes the Crowd While Sitting Courtside at the Knicks — and She Got the Idea from Tinder?
Celebrity // January 13, 2017
Whitney Cummings Opens Up About Her Eating Disorder in New Memoir: 'I Almost Exclusively Ate Sugar-Free Twizzlers and Diet Sunkist'
TV // May 24, 2016
Whitney Cummings Opens Up About Freezing Eggs: 'I Was Dating People Just Because I Was on a Deadline'
Parents // January 21, 2016
From the Wedding Invitation to the First Dance – Whitney Cummings Spills on Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux's Wedding
Celebrity // September 28, 2015
Whitney Cummings Shows Off 25-Lb. Weight Gain in Topless Instagram Photo
TV // July 31, 2015
Whitney Cummings Opens Up About 25 Lb. Weight Gain: "I was Too Skinny Before"
Celebrity // July 27, 2015
Chelsea Handler – and Her Breasts – Had a Crazy Birthday
Celebrity // February 26, 2015
