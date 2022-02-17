Wendy Williams
- Full Name
- Wendy Joan Williams
- Hometown
- Asbury Park, N.J.
- therealwendywilliamsonline
- WendyWilliams
- Born
- 07/18/1964
- Age
- 58
FAQs
- Who is Wendy William's son?
Wendy Williams shares one son with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter. Kevin Hunter Jr. was born in August 2000.
- What illness does Wendy Williams have?
In 2018, Wendy Williams announced that she had Graves' disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid. "Graves' disease squeezes the muscles behind the eyeballs," Williams explained on her self-titled talk show, adding that it has made her eyeballs twitch.
- Who is Wendy Williams dating?
In August 2021, Williams posted a picture of herself and a mystery man riding in a car together on Instagram. She referred to him as her "boyfriend," but Williams has not commented on the relationship since then.