Wendy Williams is an American broadcaster, media personality, producer and author. She rose to fame as the host of the nationally syndicated radio show, The Wendy Williams Experience. Williams was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in November 2009. In 2008, she launched her TV talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, which has earned several Daytime Emmy nominations for best talk show host and entertainment talk show. In 2022, it was announced the show would end after 13 seasons.

In 2014, Williams served as an executive producer of Lifetime's Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B. She has also appeared in films such as 2012's Think Like a Man and 2014's Think Like a Man Too. Williams is a New York Times best-selling author, publishing The Wendy Williams Experience in 2004, Ask Wendy in 2013, Hold Me in Contempt in 2014 and The Horse in 2015.
Full Name
Wendy Joan Williams
Hometown
Asbury Park, N.J.
instagram
therealwendywilliamsonline
twitter
WendyWilliams
Born
07/18/1964
Age
58

FAQs

Who is Wendy William's son?

Wendy Williams shares one son with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter. Kevin Hunter Jr. was born in August 2000.

What illness does Wendy Williams have?

In 2018, Wendy Williams announced that she had Graves' disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid. "Graves' disease squeezes the muscles behind the eyeballs," Williams explained on her self-titled talk show, adding that it has made her eyeballs twitch.

Who is Wendy Williams dating?

In August 2021, Williams posted a picture of herself and a mystery man riding in a car together on Instagram. She referred to him as her "boyfriend," but Williams has not commented on the relationship since then.

Wendy Williams Liked 'Nothing' About How Her Talk Show Ended: 'I Watched It ... Eek!'
The Wendy Williams Show concluded its 13-season run in June without Williams herself
The Wendy Williams Show's Official YouTube, Website and Instagram Removed After Series Finale
The Wendy Williams Show aired its final episode on June 17
Wendy Williams 'Can Only Feel 5 Percent of My Feet' — but It's Inspired Her Next Business Plans
The former Wendy Williams Show host is mapping out new ventures that will "make more money" and help others suffering from Lymphedema
Wendy Williams Reveals What's Next for Her Following Eponymous Talk Show's End After 13 Years
"You have to say, there is nobody like Wendy Williams," guest host Sherri Shepherd said during the final episode of The Wendy Williams Show on Friday
Wendy Williams' Ex Says 'It's a Travesty' for Talk Show to Not Include Host in Series Finale
Wendy Williams' ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, explained why he's "not happy" with how The Wendy Williams Show ended after 13 seasons
The Wendy Williams Show to End After Nearly 14 Years
Wendy Williams has hosted her controversial self-titled syndicated daytime talk show since 2008, and she's been known to stir up drama with celebrities
Sherri Shepherd Says She's 'Truly Concerned' for Wendy Williams: 'She's Going Through a Lot'
Actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd will be launching her own self-titled talk show this September, after guest hosting for Williams
Wendy Williams Steps Out in Style After Announcing She Wants to Return to TV: 'Ready'
"I'm going to be back on the Wendy show," Wendy Williams said in March
Sherri Shepherd and Michael Rapaport to Continue Guest Hosting Wendy Williams Show in April
Wendy Williams Says She Wants 'Access' to Her Money amid Battle with Her Bank: 'This Is Not Right'
Wendy Williams Addresses Her Ongoing Health Issues, Legal Battle: 'I'm Going to Be Back'
Sherri Shepherd Says She's 'So Thankful' for Wendy Williams: 'We're All Praying for Her'
Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Sues Talk Show Production Company for Wrongful Termination

Wendy Williams' husband, Kevin Hunter, filed a lawsuit against her namesake talk show's production company, Debmar-Mercury, on March 1

Wendy Williams Gives Update in New Video Posted amid Health Struggles: I'm 'Going Back Stronger'
TV // February 17, 2022
Wendy Williams Can't Access 'Several Million Dollars' from Wells Fargo, Bank Claims She's Being 'Exploited'
TV // February 10, 2022
Wendy Williams 'Won't Be Returning' to Her Talk Show for the 'Rest of This Season': Source
TV // February 08, 2022
Wendy Williams' Talk Show Announces Guest Host Lineup for February amid Her Extended Absence
TV // January 27, 2022
Famed Announcer Yolanda Vega Retiring from New York Lottery After 32 Years: 'Iconic'
Human Interest // January 26, 2022
Michael Rapaport Out as Wendy Williams Show Guest-Host After Testing Positive for COVID-19
TV // January 12, 2022
The Wendy Williams Show Delays January Return as COVID-19 Cases Surge in the U.S.
TV // December 22, 2021
Sherri Shepherd Shares Health Update After Appendicitis Surgery: 'My Stomach Is Swollen'
Health // December 14, 2021
Sherri Shepherd Misses Wendy Williams Show Guest-Hosting Gig After Undergoing Emergency Surgery
TV // December 13, 2021
The Wendy Williams Show Announces Guest Hosts Through January as Wendy Williams Remains Absent
TV // December 08, 2021
Sherri Shepherd Is Returning to Guest Host Wendy Williams' Talk Show: 'I Am Grateful to Wendy'
TV // November 23, 2021
Leah Remini Is Returning to The Wendy Williams Show to guest co-host with Drag Race's Michelle Visage
TV // November 17, 2021
Remy Ma and Fat Joe to Guest Host The Wendy Williams Show During Thanksgiving Week
TV // November 15, 2021
Every Celebrity Who's Been in Chicago on Broadway
Theater // April 25, 2022
Wendy Williams Is 'Making Progress' amid Health Issues as She Remains Absent from Talk Show
TV // November 10, 2021
Michael Rapaport Thanks Wendy Williams for 'Trusting' Him to Host Her Talk Show in Her Absence
TV // November 08, 2021
The Wendy Williams Show: 4 More Guest Hosts Announced as Wendy Williams Navigates Health Issues
TV // November 03, 2021
Whitney Cummings Honors Wendy Williams as She Begins Guest Hosting Gig: 'We All Miss You'
TV // October 25, 2021
Whitney Cummings and Sherri Shepherd to Guest Host Wendy Williams Show amid Williams' Health Issues
TV // October 19, 2021
Wendy Williams Show Taps Leah Remini to Guest Host Premiere Week amid Williams' Health Issues
TV // October 14, 2021
Wendy Williams Facing 'Serious' Health Complications as Show Taps Guest Hosts Ahead of Premiere
TV // October 12, 2021
Wendy Williams Show Delays Season 13 Premiere Again, Host 'Not Ready to Return' amid Health Issues
TV // September 30, 2021
The Wendy Williams Show Confirms Return for Season 13 amid Host's Health Struggles
TV // September 28, 2021
Wendy Williams Tests Positive for Breakthrough COVID amid Ongoing 'Health Evaluations'
TV // September 15, 2021
Wendy Williams 'Undergoing Further Evaluations' Due to 'Ongoing Health Issues', Cancels Appearances
TV // September 09, 2021
